Shavonna Holman and Jane Erdenberger reelected leaders of OPS board

Two Omaha Public Schools board members will keep their leadership positions for another year.

On Monday night, Shavonna Holman was reelected board president and Jane Erdenberger was reelected vice president.

Both Holman and Erdenberger were nominated by Marque Snow.

The board voted 9-0 by secret ballot to give Holman the top spot.

Holman has been on the board since 2017 and is a former OPS teacher and assistant principal. She has been an assistant professor of educational administration at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln since 2013, according to the university.

"Thank you all very much for trusting me for another year as serving as leader of the board," Holman said.

Eight members voted to give Erdenberger the role of vice president, while one member left the ballot blank.

"I hope that the ninth person will let me know why they didn't vote for me so I can improve," Erdenberger said.

Erdenberger, now retired, was a public finance bond lawyer at Kutak Rock for 22 years, then taught at North High School for 16 years. She has been a teacher or parent in OPS since 1991.