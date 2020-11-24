Should college students get a COVID test before heading home for Thanksgiving?

Some universities in the region are encouraging their students to get a pre-Thanksgiving test for the coronavirus — but they acknowledge that tests give no guarantee that the students will be virus-free when they get home.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suggests that all students be voluntarily tested before they go home to lower the risk of spreading the virus to family members and friends.

But the University of Iowa recommends testing only for those who have been exposed to the virus or show symptoms. And colleges agree that testing by itself provides a limited defense, because it’s possible that students may carry the virus even if they test negative.

“It’s not a get-out-of-jail free card,” Dr. Mark Rupp of the University of Nebraska Medical Center said of testing.

Experts say testing is not a substitute for other strategies, such as physical distancing, washing hands, wearing a mask, avoiding crowds and not touching the face.