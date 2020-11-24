Should college students get a COVID test before heading home for Thanksgiving?

Some universities in the region are encouraging their students to get a pre-Thanksgiving test for the coronavirus — but they acknowledge that tests give no guarantee that the students will be virus-free when they get home.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suggests that all students be voluntarily tested before they go home to lower the risk of spreading the virus to family members and friends.
But the University of Iowa recommends testing only for those who have been exposed to the virus or show symptoms. And colleges agree that testing by itself provides a limited defense, because it’s possible that students may carry the virus even if they test negative.
“It’s not a get-out-of-jail free card,” Dr. Mark Rupp of the University of Nebraska Medical Center said of testing.
Experts say testing is not a substitute for other strategies, such as physical distancing, washing hands, wearing a mask, avoiding crowds and not touching the face.
A test can help or it can mislead, Rupp said. A negative test “means at that point in time, you aren’t shedding virus, or at least we can’t detect you shedding virus.” It doesn’t mean you won’t start shedding virus two or three days from now, he said.
Rupp agreed that a test can be a component of an overall strategy that involves taking precautions against giving and getting the disease.
UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed said the university is using two testing sites, one near East Stadium and the other in the parking garage near 17th and R Streets.
“It’s helpful, but it’s only part of a prevention plan,” Reed said of a test.
UNL put its random testing program on hold last week to accommodate students who wanted a free test before heading home. Reed said students responded. The first day of the program, Nov. 16, 193 received tests, but the number went up fairly steadily and 373 received one Nov. 20.
The vacation testing program will continue through Dec. 6. The tests are given by appointment. Numbers of students on campus soon will diminish considerably. UNL’s fall semester session ends this week.
The university offers a three-week session before Christmas and a three-week session after, but both of those will be done remotely. Spring semester will start on Jan. 25.
Reed said getting a test gives only a measure of reassurance. “Don’t use it as a green light to relax and start gathering with others,” she said.
Dr. Ted Cieslak, interim executive director of UNMC’s Office of Health Security, said through a spokeswoman that his institution hasn’t made a formal recommendation for those without symptoms to get tested before going home. For one thing, he said, the university can’t accommodate testing for everyone on campus.
Cieslak said UNMC wants students to “practice the fundamentals of COVID control” and to limit holiday celebrations to immediate family. He advised interacting remotely with friends and other relatives.
Creighton University is “strongly suggesting students get tested before they leave,” spokeswoman Cindy Workman said. Workman said students also should check the state and local restrictions in their hometowns.
Creighton’s semester ends Wednesday and students won’t return until Jan. 27. Like many schools, Creighton didn’t want students coming back to campus after Thanksgiving, then going back home for Christmas.
Iowa State has given its attention to students with symptoms of the disease and those who have had close contact with an infected person. Iowa State, like UNL, has conducted some random testing this semester of students without symptoms.
Iowa State last week offered special testing hours for students with neither symptoms nor virus exposure but who wanted the extra measure of testing before going home. That program ended Monday evening.
