Should Nebraska schoolkids learn 1776 or 1619 as the nation's birthday?

As Americans stock up on beer and hot dogs to celebrate the Fourth of July, fireworks of the political kind are blowing up in Nebraska and across the country over vastly different narratives of the nation's birth.
The New York Times Magazine's multimedia collection of essays, literature and photos called the 1619 Project places the birth year at 1619, when the first ship containing enslaved Africans docked in Virginia.
That's 157 years before 1776, when the 13 colonies declared their independence from the British monarchy — the year most Americans were taught and believe the United States began.
The debate is over more than dates.
It is about slavery, the depth of America's historical commitment to rid the country of it and its consequences today.
The sparks from this national debate have ignited a fierce fight in Nebraska over which version children should be taught in public schools.
Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts fueled the fire in a recent column, calling for removal of the 1619 Project and another curriculum resource, the Zinn Education Project, from a list of educational resources posted on the Nebraska Department of Education's website.
Ricketts called the 1619 Project "revisionist history of the American founding" and tied it to critical race theory.
"Make no mistake: critical race theory is an attack on our country’s core values," he wrote.
Two Republican candidates for governor, Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster, have called for keeping critical race theory and the 1619 Project out of schools.
Although it's hard to tell whether a teacher somewhere in Nebraska has used the project or theory in the classroom, 14 large and urban districts told The World-Herald they don't currently teach either as part of their formal curriculum.
So what is so controversial about the 1619 Project?
The 1619 Project presents slavery not as a blemish on an otherwise good country but as a chronic disease that infected the whole of society, drove an economy that made White people rich and was preserved and protected by the founders.
According to the project's authors, its stated goal was "to reframe American history by considering what it would mean to regard 1619 as our nation’s birth year. Doing so requires us to place the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the story we tell ourselves about who we are as a country."
The project was published in 2019 to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first Africans enslaved and brought to Virginia.
Nikole Hannah-Jones, writer for the New York Times Magazine, wrote in her lead essay:
"Our democracy’s founding ideals were false when they were written."
The Declaration of Independence may say all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, but Hannah-Jones writes that "the White men who drafted those words did not believe them to be true for the hundreds of thousands of Black people in their midst."
Her essay argues that White wealth and power were built on the backs of Black slaves who were denied the benefits of their sweat and blood.
She wrote that anti-Black racism "runs in the very DNA of this country," and there has never been a genuine effort to redress the wrongs of slavery and the century of racial apartheid that followed.
Some might argue, she writes, "that this nation was founded as a slavocracy not a democracy."
Hannah-Jones won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for the project. Recently, conservatives questioned whether she had the credentials to receive tenure at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, but last week, trustees granted it.
The Pulitzer Center, a nonprofit that supports journalism projects, produced curriculum based on the project.
According to the Pulitzer Center, tens of thousands of students in all 50 states have used the resources, which include reading guides, lesson plans and extension activities.
Five school systems, the center says, adopted the curriculum: Buffalo, New York; Chicago; Washington, D.C.; Wilmington, Delaware; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The World-Herald filed public records requests in June with 14 large and mostly urban Nebraska districts to find out if materials, resources or teaching approaches related to critical race theory or the 1619 Project were included in their approved curriculum or otherwise endorsed by the district administration for use in the classroom.
All of the districts, including the Lincoln, Omaha, Grand Island and Kearney districts and 10 other metro Omaha districts, responded that critical race theory and the 1619 Project are not currently a part of the approved curriculum.
Several responded that their districts have not taken a position on whether to endorse their use.
Most districts update their curriculum on a five- to seven-year cycle. Some districts, however, allow for teachers to supplement their lessons with additional resources. So it's possible the 1619 Project Curriculum has been used in a Nebraska classroom.
The Nebraska Department of Education lists the 1619 Project Curriculum and the Zinn Education Project with other resources on its website under the heading "Anti-Racism and Equity Resources."
The Zinn curriculum is based on author and activist Howard Zinn's "A People's History of the United States". Zinn, who aligned himself with a host of liberal causes, died in 2010. The Zinn Education Project, among other things, seeks to abolish Columbus Day and says young people need to reexamine the concept of "American exceptionalism" and patriotism.
The Zinn project website, pushing back on states banning CRT, said last month that states "are attempting to pass legislation that would require teachers to lie to students about the role of racism, sexism, heterosexism, and oppression throughout U.S. history."
The project called on teachers to pledge to "teach the truth."
The Nebraska Education Department posts a disclaimer saying that it does not endorse the instructional materials and resources that are listed.
Maureen Nickels, president of the Nebraska State Board of Education, said: "The state board doesn't dictate what goes on the website."
"Could we take action on it? We could. Will we? I don't know. We don't meet again until August, and no agenda's been set. But it's not something past boards have done regarding resources that are put on the website for districts to consider using."
She said it's up to curriculum directors and local school boards to decide if the 1619 Project is accurate and whether they will use it as a resource.
Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said his department is not promoting any particular curriculum.
"Last year, there was a real concern to help address the national and Nebraska unrest around race, racism, and that was the context of the placement on the website," he said.
He doesn't think there's a clear understanding of what CRT is.
"I suspect 'multicultural' education of the 1990s would be considered CRT by some," he said.
Although people have differing interpretations of critical race theory, a central tenet, and a key source of argument, is the assertion that the laws and legal institutions in the U.S. are inherently racist and advantage White people over other races, particularly African Americans.
Critical race theorists say race is a social construct, that is, made up by society to enable oppression of one race by another. They question the effectiveness of viewing other races with colorblindness. Instead, they advocate adopting a “color-conscious” approach and taking more direct action to right the wrongs they perceive.
Conservative critics say critical race theory is anti-American, Marxist and racist, because it divides people summarily by skin color into categories of oppressor and oppressed and doesn't account for individuality.
As for the 1619 Project, critics say it falsely presents slavery as the backbone of the American story.
After publication, citing advice from scholars, the magazine issued a clarification regarding the contention that slavery was a primary motivation of the colonists wanting to revolt from England. The clarification said it was the motivation for some colonists.
One of the critics was President Donald Trump, who last September created the President's Advisory 1776 Commission to essentially push back on the narrative. He described CRT and the 1619 Project as "toxic propaganda."
The commission, he said, would promote "patriotic education."
In an executive order, Trump said that despite "the virtues and accomplishments of this nation, many students are now taught in school to hate their own country and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes but rather villains."
The commission released its 1776 Report on Jan. 18 and bluntly rejected the premise of the 1619 Project.
"There was no United States of America before July 4th, 1776," it stated.
Before then, Americans were just "subjects of a distant king," it said.
It dismissed the charge that the founders were hypocrites who didn’t believe in their stated principles.
"This charge is untrue, and has done enormous damage, especially in recent years, with a devastating effect on our civic unity and social fabric," they said.
According to the commission, the founders "planted the seeds of the death of slavery in America."
President Joe Biden terminated the commission on his first day in office.
In April, his administration announced its intent to prioritize some federal education grants to projects that "incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally and linguistically diverse perspectives into teaching and learning." The administration cited the 1619 Project as an example.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson joined 19 other state attorneys general in a May 19 letter objecting to the way the U.S. Department of Education would prioritize grants.
"The proposed priorities are a thinly veiled attempt at bringing into our states' classrooms the deeply flawed and controversial teachings of Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project," the letter said.
CRT and the 1619 Project "work to discriminate against students who are inappropriately defined as having 'privilege' or being 'oppressors' based solely on their race," they wrote.
James Le Sueur, chair of the history department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said he's concerned about attempts to ban discussion of CRT and the 1619 Project.
Historians for decades have been awakening to the idea that history can't be examined solely from a White-centered or Euro-centered point of view, he said.
He said he believes the 1619 Project is historically accurate, but he cautions about saying one viewpoint is true and another is not.
"That's just not how academia should work," Le Sueur said. "We should be able to compare and contrast and debate ideas and arrive at a fair analysis of the issues. If you start banning things, to me that looks like McCarthyism."
