Six Omaha metro Catholic schools delay start of classes, add remote learning

Six Catholic schools informed parents Tuesday that they would delay the start of classes and will add a remote learning option.

The Omaha Catholic Consortium said in a letter to parents said that classes would start the week of August 31 for Holy Cross, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Bernadette, Sts. Peter and Paul, St. Thomas More Schools and the Consortium's Dual Language Academy.

The Omaha Catholic Consortium expects to provide information later this week on how to sign up for remote learning, Chris Nelson, executive director, said.

Catholic schools across the Omaha Archdiocese are making individualized decisions on how to proceed, said Tim McNeil, chancellor and spokesman for the archdiocese. There are 70 schools across 23 counties in the diocese, so their circumstance vary significantly, he said.

Some schools have decided to provide entirely in-person instruction and some are doing a hybrid of in-person and remote, he said.

Nelson said the consortium had surveyed parents and found that half of those who responded wanted a full face-to-face return and the other half was split among those who wanted remote learning and those who would consider it.