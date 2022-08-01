Skybridge frame installed at Creighton University as part of new CL Werner Center

Creighton University bridged toward its future Monday afternoon with the installation of the frame for the skybridge that will link the university’s existing Criss Complex to its upcoming $75 million CL Werner Center for Health Sciences Education building.

Creighton spokesperson Casey Hoag said in a statement the bridge’s installation — by MCL Construction — marks significant progress on the five-story, 130,000-square-foot building that broke ground in May 2021. It is scheduled to open in fall 2023 near the Interstate 480-U.S. Highway 75 interchange at Cuming Street.

Once the CL Werner Center opens, it will be the home of Creighton's School of Medicine and a hub for all of the university's health sciences schools and colleges. About 5,900 students, faculty and staff will use the center each year.

The center’s construction is part of $250 million in improvement projects at the 144-year-old university. The Criss Complex is also undergoing a $10 million renovation.

“The skybridge raised today shows that progress on the CL Werner Center for Health Sciences Education is continuing to move forward,” Hoag said. “The structure represents Creighton University's continued commitment to Omaha’s urban core development and, once completed, will strengthen our position as a leading educator of health professions.”