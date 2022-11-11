Slate of conservative Elkhorn school board candidates comes up short

2022 Election results for Omaha area races
A slate of three conservative
Elkhorn school board candidates who campaigned together on their shared opposition to comprehensive sex education, critical race theory and masking failed to win a single seat on the board, according to the latest unofficial results.
The group, called Team SET, came in behind incumbents Amy Parks and Nancy Rogic-Greufe and former teacher and football coach Mark Wortman. Parks and Wortman both received more than 10,600 votes, putting them at a healthy distance from the rest of the pack.
Brett Elliott, one of the three candidates on Team SET, trailed Rogic-Greufe by 32 votes in the results posted early Wednesday morning, but the margin widened to more than 200 votes after the Douglas County Election Commission released updated results Friday. About 2,800 provisional ballots from across Douglas County still need to be processed.
"We always said we campaigned together but ran as individuals, so people had to vote for the people, not the team. That became clear because our results varied in numbers per person," Elliott said. "As a whole, we didn’t get in the race to not win, so we were disappointed in the result."
Team SET, which stands for the last names of the three candidates (Luther Starks, Elliott and Jerid Tingelhoff), received some support. Others who opposed its priorities labeled the members radical and extreme.
"If it's extreme to be a watchful eye on cultural and social creep that is leading to agenda-based education, then maybe we are extreme," Starks said in one of the team's campaign videos.
The group said it wanted students to have medical freedom, which included the option to not wear face masks. It also didn't support the proposed health education standards, which the State Board of Education
postponed indefinitely in 2021 in the face of deafening opposition from some parents.
Critical race theory, which argues that racism is embedded in laws, policies and society, also was a concern for Team SET. There's no evidence critical race theory, traditionally a graduate-school level concept, is being taught in any K-12 schools in Nebraska.
"The SET Team believes that we should teach our kids to love one another," Starks said in another video. "To teach them that they're equal in the sight of God, that there's no oppressee and there's no oppressor, that we are all in this together."
Team SET's values mirrored those of many conservative school board candidates who campaigned across Nebraska.
Three Norfolk school board candidates campaigned together under the name Common Sense Candidates. The entire group — Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth and Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon — was elected.
On the group's Facebook page, it states it's against "sexually inappropriate material, trans-activism, critical race theory and other political and cultural movements."
Another group of three candidates campaigned together for the Hastings school board. They called themselves the 2022 Conservative Voices. Of the three, Stacie Widhelm was the only member who appeared poised to make it onto the board.
Conservative candidates had a strong showing in races for the State Board of Education. Three out of the four seats
were captured by conservative Republicans. Omaha's District 8 was the only state board seat that wasn't won by a conservative candidate.
School board positions are deemed nonpartisan, and the best members are those who don't get political, said Parks, the board president in Elkhorn.
"School boards serve the community, and the best board members put aside their personal beliefs," she said.
Photos: Nebraska goes to the polls in 2022 general election
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) and Angie Bacon, his wife, are congratulated by supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Shaun Webb, of Omaha, drops off a ballot on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
Don Kleine, the Douglas County Attorney, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Homer Wesson, right, votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 3448 Evans Street on Tuesday.
A sign directs voters to their polling station inside W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
Annie Woodruff Jameson of Omaha drops off ballots on Election Day at a drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets.
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks to her supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with a reporter during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Travon Partee, 11, of Omaha, and other supporters hold signs behind Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks to supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks to supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters celebrate results showing Republicans taking the lead in several races during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters watch the first round of results come in during an election night party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
Kathy and Chris Faucher, of Bennington, look at elections results on a phone during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Don Kleine, the Douglas County Attorney, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Don Kleine, left, the Douglas County Attorney, is introduced by Chris Routhe, the chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Sue Berg attaches her "Election Official" badge while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
Sue Berg places a sign saying that voters will not need ID while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
Max Roehr, of Omaha, drops off a ballot on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge on Tuesday.
Rep. Don Bacon crosses south on Dodge Street at 90th while waiving campaign signs on Tuesday.
Homer Wesson votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 3448 Evans Street on Tuesday.
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen talks to volunteers inside Rep. Don Bacon's campaign headquarters on Tuesday.
Lauren and Tony Vargas eat breakfast in south Omaha on Tuesday. Tony is running for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen talks to volunteers inside Rep. Don Bacon's campaign headquarters on Tuesday.
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with a reporter during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Al Davis, the running mate of Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, attends an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters attend an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters attend an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters watch the first round of results come in during an election night party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
Jane Kleeb, the Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, speaks during an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters attend an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Chris Routhe, the chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas and his mother, Lidia Vargas, hold signs near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas hugs his mother, Lidia Vargas, near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to reporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Geoff Sproat reacts as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Tony Vargas supporters react as election results come in during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ann Tretter (left) and Susan Wagoner watch election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as Tony Vargas falls behind his opponent, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as Tony Vargas falls behind his opponent, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ann Tretter (left) and Martha Lemar look at election results as they come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Jessica Rangel (from left) Alejandra Jimenez, and Amanda Ponce prepare for Tony Vargas to speak during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters cheer as Tony Vargas walks onstage to speak during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Tony Vargas (right) greets Amanda Ponce (center) and Alejandra Jimenez (left) during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Tony Vargas greets Van Baratta during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to reporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Teddy Adams plays with a balloon during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ginny Curley (left) and Mark Curley watch as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
