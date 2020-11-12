Snow days permanently melt away for OPS students

Omaha Public Schools students still can tweet at their superintendent to ask for a day off, but heavy snow no longer will lead to canceled classes.

District officials this week told OPS families that students will be expected to log onto their district-issued electronic devices on would-be snow days. Teachers will take attendance.

"We know this year has presented challenges unlike any other, so it is especially important to maintain student engagement even if winter weather gets in the way of learning at school," the note to families said.

The change to snow days will last beyond this school year, OPS spokeswoman Bridget Blevins said, because "our 1 to 1 Technology Initiative now allows us the opportunity to support students with teaching and learning at home."

This school year, OPS became a one-to-one technology district when every student was supplied with an iPad. The iPads were vital when OPS started the school year remotely because of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.