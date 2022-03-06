Some Omaha-area school boards see surge in candidates for May primary

New faces could be coming to school boards in the Omaha metro area, where 71 people have filed to run for the May 10 primary election.

More than half of those candidates have launched their campaigns in four suburban school districts, creating unusually high numbers that haven’t been seen in at least a decade.

The candidate numbers in the Bennington, Elkhorn, Gretna and Papillion La Vista school districts have each increased by at least five people since their last election in 2020.

Bennington has 12 people running for its school board, according to the Douglas County Election Commission.

Gretna and Elkhorn both have 10, while Papillion La Vista has nine candidates. Three seats are up for election on all four boards.

The districts haven’t seen such high numbers in at least 10 years.

In the 2012 primary, Bennington, Elkhorn and Gretna only had three candidates and Papillion La Vista had five. In 2014, Gretna and Papillion La Vista had five candidates. Bennington had four and Elkhorn had six.

Jason Holling-Karas, a candidate for the Bennington school board, said the thought of running didn’t cross his mind until after the pandemic hit.

He has a daughter at Anchor Pointe Elementary School and is involved in the parent teacher organization but has never held an elected position in the district. He said he wants to address challenges teachers are facing and help the district’s expansion.

“Sitting back during the pandemic was a time to sit and reflect on what else I can do to help the community, or what things I could get involved in,” he said.

Holling-Karas said when he filed, he thought there might be a handful of candidates to run against. But he watched the list jump from three to 12 in a few weeks.

“I have heard a lot from parents who have frustration with the board’s transparency, the superintendent and accountability,” he said. “I think that some of that helped drive some of the interest in the positions.”

Kara Neuverth, a Bennington board member whose position is not up for election, said she’s never seen this many candidates since she was appointed in 2015.

Candidate filings in other Omaha-area districts are closer to previous years.

Bellevue has eight people running and Millard has six, according to local election commissions. Ralston has three, Springfield Platteview has five and Douglas County West has four.

Westside Community Schools originally had nine candidates running for its February caucus. Five candidates dropped out after a text message circulated on social media linking some of them to a desire to get critical race theory “out of the schools.”

The Omaha Public Schools have a total of 11 candidates who are vying for a seat in four separate subdistricts. The district had 13 candidates in 2012 and 12 candidates in 2020 and 2010.

John Spatz, executive director of the Nebraska Association of School Boards, said some specific districts are seeing slight increases in interest, but numbers aren’t out of the ordinary across the state.

The Kearney and Grand Island public school districts have higher candidate numbers than they did in 2020, according to their local election commissions.

“This year might be different to a slight degree, but generally it feels somewhat routine,” Spatz said.

Routine has rarely applied throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic, which coincided with — and in some cases inspired — an apparent increase in parental involvement in school issues.

In 2021, local school board races emerged as an intense political battleground in states across the country, with parents and advocates galvanized by a range of different issues, the Associated Press reported. In some instances, board members resigned as meetings that were once orderly turned ugly.

It doesn’t appear interest in education issues has waned.

For some candidates, both nationally and in Nebraska, the response to COVID-19 is a primary motivator.

Lisa Pitts, a parent and candidate for the Elkhorn school board, said she filed largely because of the district’s COVID-19 mask policy.

Masks were optional most of this school year at Elkhorn, except in the case of a specific classroom outbreak. The district did have a temporary mask requirement when a mandate was issued for the city of Omaha in January.

Pitts is accused of engaging in disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, according to a criminal complaint filed on Jan. 3. The complaint stems from a Sept. 28 incident involving Brittany Sidders, principal at West Dodge Elementary School.

Pitts declined to describe the incident but said it was one of several in which she voiced her opposition to the mask policies on school grounds or at school board meetings.

Citing the pending criminal complaint, Elkhorn Public Schools spokeswoman Kara Perchal said the district couldn’t comment.

No matter the reason why people are filing to run, the pandemic appears to have connected people to schools more than before — and some candidates say they’re running because they are dissatisfied with what they have seen.

Lance Molina, a candidate for Gretna’s school board, has lived in the district for 32 years and has two children attending the public school. He said he started to think about filing after he was disappointed with how the district’s 2020 bond issue was handled.

Molina said he doesn’t think the district is spending money efficiently. He said the current school board dismisses parent concerns.

“The board itself is not receptive to issues parents bring to the table,” he said.

In Elkhorn, the district’s high candidate count isn’t unprecedented, according to Chuck Burney, a current Elkhorn board member who is not seeking reelection. He said the 2008 primary election, which was his first time running for the Elkhorn school board, had nine candidates.

“I just think there are some years that more people decide to run than others,” Burney said. “I had a couple of people who are running (this year) talk to me and discussions were great. They said they want to help give back and serve the community on the school board, which is what you want.”

Any time a local school board can attract enough interest from community members seeking to become more involved, it’s a good thing, Spatz said. Every two years NASB staff get a little nervous about elections, knowing how a school board member’s job is often not easy.

“We want people to run for school board and it’s not always the most fun thing to do,” he said. “We are a strong local control state. To keep that, we need unpaid volunteers at the local level to step up and who are willing to serve on a school board.”

World-Herald Staff Writer Joe Dejka contributed to this report.

