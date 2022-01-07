Some Omaha-area school districts report increase in COVID cases

Only a few days into the new semester, some school districts in the Omaha metro area are reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
The Millard Public Schools on Friday reported 297 active cases, or 1.08% of the district's population.
Spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman said the cases are the result of winter break and mirror what is being seen in the community. She said most of the cases are not from school buildings but are reports that are being called into the district.
Kleeman said the district has a layered approach that includes sanitizing buildings, providing hand sanitizer and running air conditioning systems around the clock for fresh air. The district has recommended and encouraged masking and social distancing when possible.
On Friday, the Omaha Public Schools' COVID-19 dashboard showed 125 active cases among staff and 469 cases among students. The last dashboard update before winter break, posted on Dec. 17, showed active cases among 38 staff members and 189 students.
OPS has required students and staff to wear masks all school year.
School is resuming at a time when cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the area and the state. Cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska jumped to 14,799 in the week ending Wednesday, more than double the 7,176 cases recorded in the previous seven-day stretch.
The tally was the second-highest weekly total of the pandemic, just below the 15,348 cases recorded in the second week of October 2020.
Douglas County marked its highest daily case count of the pandemic on Wednesday, with 1,547 new cases reported.
This week, six Omaha-area teachers unions called on local officials to implement mask mandates because of a record-breaking surge of daily cases due to the omicron variant. The unions said strong mitigation efforts are needed in the entire community, not just school buildings.
But Omaha officials expressed skepticism that a mask ordinance would receive the support needed to be passed by the Omaha City Council.
The Papillion La Vista Community Schools saw a surge in cases this week, spokeswoman Annette Eyman said.
Officials are closely monitoring the situation for a rise that would trigger a change in the district's mask-optional policy, she said.
Kids have been in school for only three days this week, but total cases for the week are likely to exceed the week before winter break, Eyman said.
"It's definitely, definitely up, without a doubt," she said.
The district saw about 20 cases of students and staff with COVID-19 on Friday, and about the same number on Thursday, she said. Students made up the majority of cases, and many of those were high school students, she said.
A spokeswoman for the Springfield Platteview Community Schools said Friday that the district hasn't yet experienced a surge in cases but that officials are closely monitoring the situation.
The Gretna Public Schools had 60 cases this week, the highest weekly count they've seen this school year, Superintendent Rich Beran said.
Gretna students came back Tuesday.
Twenty-five of the cases were in the high school, Beran said.
"Our numbers have gone up but not skyrocketing right now," he said. "I think for the next two weeks, they're going to go up. They should, I mean everyone else is, we should, too."
The surge won't trigger any changes in the district's protocols for now, Beran said.
"What we're seeing is more families getting it at once than we ever have, so Mom, Dad and all the kids," he said. "Most of the kids are asymptomatic or (have) hardly any symptoms."
