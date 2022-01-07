Some Omaha-area school districts report increase in COVID cases

"It's definitely, definitely up, without a doubt," she said.

The district saw about 20 cases of students and staff with COVID-19 on Friday, and about the same number on Thursday, she said. Students made up the majority of cases, and many of those were high school students, she said.

A spokeswoman for the Springfield Platteview Community Schools said Friday that the district hasn't yet experienced a surge in cases but that officials are closely monitoring the situation.

The Gretna Public Schools had 60 cases this week, the highest weekly count they've seen this school year, Superintendent Rich Beran said.

Gretna students came back Tuesday.

Twenty-five of the cases were in the high school, Beran said.

"Our numbers have gone up but not skyrocketing right now," he said. "I think for the next two weeks, they're going to go up. They should, I mean everyone else is, we should, too."

The surge won't trigger any changes in the district's protocols for now, Beran said.