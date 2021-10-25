Some Omaha-area school districts will soon ease masking requirements

Papillion La Vista school board members approved a plan Monday to phase out the district's mask mandate starting this week.

The district is one of several Omaha-area districts planning to ease up on masking in the next few weeks, as case numbers permit.

Vaccinations have been available to teenagers since May, and as of this week, 64% of Douglas County children ages 12 to 17 have had at least one shot and 58% have had two shots, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

Annette Eyman, spokeswoman for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools, said that among Sarpy County youths ages 12 to 18 who are vaccinated, 74% are high school age.

Under the Papillion La Vista plan, the district's two high schools will switch to recommended masking Wednesday, with lower grades considered for a change later if all goes well.

"I'm going to support this tonight, even though it doesn't go as far as I would like," board member Valerie Fisher said. "But I do think it's a good start ... to get us back to where we can be mask-optional."

Board member SuAnn Witt said she liked the plan but opposed the timing.