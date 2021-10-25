Some Omaha-area school districts will soon ease masking requirements

Papillion La Vista school board members approved a plan Monday to phase out the district's mask mandate starting this week.
The district is one of several Omaha-area districts planning to ease up on masking in the next few weeks, as case numbers permit.
Vaccinations have been available to teenagers since May, and as of this week, 64% of Douglas County children ages 12 to 17 have had at least one shot and 58% have had two shots, according to the Douglas County Health Department.
Annette Eyman, spokeswoman for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools, said that among Sarpy County youths ages 12 to 18 who are vaccinated, 74% are high school age.
Under the Papillion La Vista plan, the district's two high schools will switch to recommended masking Wednesday, with lower grades considered for a change later if all goes well.
"I'm going to support this tonight, even though it doesn't go as far as I would like," board member Valerie Fisher said. "But I do think it's a good start ... to get us back to where we can be mask-optional."
Board member SuAnn Witt said she liked the plan but opposed the timing.
"With numbers still showing new cases and deaths, and with the holidays fast approaching, very likely numbers will spike again, and we know it doesn't take much for this virus to quickly spread," she said.
In the Ralston Public Schools, the superintendent notified parents that the district will switch from required to recommended masking at its high school and middle school on Monday.
The Council Bluffs Community Schools announced that starting Nov. 5, masking rules will be adjusted every Friday based on the percent of cases in a building.
Nebraska's two biggest districts, the Omaha Public Schools and the Lincoln Public Schools, had not announced any changes as of Monday.
OPS spokeswoman Bridget Blevins said the district didn't have anything new to share on its masking requirement.
Mindy Burbach, spokeswoman for the Lincoln Public Schools, said her district is currently following the indoor mask mandate imposed by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
That directed health measure expires Thursday.
If the mandate is not extended, that would open the door for the district to consider a change.
"We plan to continue requiring face coverings until the Health Department announces any changes to the DHM or protocols," Burbach said.
The district will continue to collaborate with the Health Department to make decisions based on current community conditions and best practices, she said.
Papillion La Vista officials would be ready to reimpose masks if necessary, district spokeswoman Annette Eyman said.
The district started the school year with masks optional but required masks districtwide after cases spiked. Since then, cases have come down in the district and Sarpy County, Eyman said.
Optional masking would be extended to the district's middle schools on Nov. 10 as long as the data continues to look favorable and the district is able to manage any cases, she said.
Elementary students would continue to wear masks till winter break, with masks optional upon their return for the second semester.
"That will give elementary students enough time to get fully vaccinated before we take the masks off for second semester," Eyman said.
Officials expect vaccines to be available for children ages 5 to 11 in mid-November, she said. Vaccination is about a five-week process.
Eyman said the plan calls for leaving masks off unless the absentee rate for illnesses hits 7% in a building.
"If 7% of our students are out for illness or COVID-related issues, then we're going to go masks required again for 14 days," she said.
For either of the district's high schools, 7% would be about 130 kids out, Eyman said.
Last week, Papillion-La Vista High had 34 kids out and Papillion-La Vista South had 76 kids out.
Eyman said the district is starting with the high school level to ease into the plan.
"It's to start at two buildings, figure out what does the response look like, what does the communication look like, how many are we dealing with, and see if we can manage it," she said.
In Ralston, masks at the middle and high schools will be "optional but still highly recommended," Superintendent Mark Adler said in a message to parents.
"This change is in response to declining case counts both within Ralston Public Schools and Douglas County," he wrote.
He said elementary schools will continue to require masks until a vaccine is available for the students.
"Once this happens, the district will review our protocols at the elementary level," he said.
World-Herald staff writer Emily Nitcher contributed to this report.
