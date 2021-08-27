Some OPS students arriving an hour late amid bus driver shortage

This year, the district has about 500 bus routes. Sallis estimated that 50 to 60 of those routes are being affected by the driver shortage.

"We care deeply about our students, and we want to get every student to school on time," he said. "However, the reality of it is we do have several routes, 50 to 60, that are running behind or have been late."

In extreme cases, Sallis said students can be an hour late getting to school or back home. In other cases, students might miss breakfast but not actual class time.

He said district officials work closely with families and the school to make sure that students are fed if they do miss breakfast.

Sallis said the district is consolidating routes. That could mean that a bus driver picks up one group of students, transports them and then comes back for more students. Or it could mean combining two routes on one bus.

Either way, he said the buses are going to be delayed.

Sallis thinks that the district will start to see some staggered relief after Labor Day but that the driver shortage will continue.