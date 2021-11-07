Some question OPS $5.26 million book purchase for elementary kids; board VP not concerned

Head, who also joined the board in January, said “99.5%” of the titles in the purchase are “great books” that belong in the classroom.

He said that one of the few statutory responsibilities of the board is approving curriculum.

“If we’re telling families we’re not teaching something until seventh grade, but then we’re putting a book available to students in first-grade classrooms that might conflict with that curriculum, I think that’s a discussion that as a board I would hope we could have sometime in the near future,” Head said.

Erdenberger said the books are dealing with life as kids know it today.

“I might have two dads,” she said. “My best friend might have two dads. Do I have not to notice until seventh grade?”

She said she did not know enough about the books to say if she was comfortable with them and their grade placement.

Board member Nancy Kratky said she’s concerned that some titles are inappropriate.

“There’s some people who probably think it’s great,” she said. “And there’s others, more like me, who just back off and don’t think that we should go that far with students.”