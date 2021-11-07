Some question OPS $5.26 million book purchase for elementary kids; board VP not concerned

The vice president of the Omaha Public Schools board said she’s not concerned about OPS’s purchase of diverse and inclusive books for elementary classrooms.
Jane Erdenberger said last week that she relies on the district’s curriculum experts to ensure that books are assigned to the right grade level and to review those placements if necessary.
“If there’s a concern, our curriculum people will go back through it,” she said.
At last week’s board meeting, two board members questioned the appropriateness of some of the 2,800 titles the district bought to expand diverse and inclusive offerings in classroom libraries.
The board approved the $5.26 million book purchase in July 2020. The books now in classrooms are intended to supplement the curriculum, providing students an opportunity for independent reading. The books deal with a wide range of topics, including foster families, blended families, gender identity, incarceration, immigration, sexual orientation, race and religion.
District officials say the books were placed in grade levels based on publisher recommendations and staff review of those documents.
“We do have a process for reviewing any text, should that be necessary,” spokeswoman Bridget Blevins said.
Board member Spencer Head last Monday expressed concern that some of the books expose children to “sensitive” concepts earlier than the official district curriculum does.
For example, the district’s curriculum pacing guides for human growth and development classes call for teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation in seventh grade.
Several books in the purchase address those topics in early elementary grades.
OPS officials designated the book “Who Are You? The Kid’s Guide to Gender Identity” as appropriate for early childhood and first-grade classrooms. The book “Jacob’s New Dress” — about a boy who wants to wear a dress to school — was designated for early childhood through third grade.
Erdenberger, who took office in January, said parents were involved in the selection process more than a year ago.
She said she’s comfortable with the administrators determining age-appropriateness and believes that’s not a board decision.
“As a board member, I try to stay out of curriculum decisions, and I certainly stay out of decisions that were made before I was on the board,” she said.
Head, who also joined the board in January, said “99.5%” of the titles in the purchase are “great books” that belong in the classroom.
He said that one of the few statutory responsibilities of the board is approving curriculum.
“If we’re telling families we’re not teaching something until seventh grade, but then we’re putting a book available to students in first-grade classrooms that might conflict with that curriculum, I think that’s a discussion that as a board I would hope we could have sometime in the near future,” Head said.
Erdenberger said the books are dealing with life as kids know it today.
“I might have two dads,” she said. “My best friend might have two dads. Do I have not to notice until seventh grade?”
She said she did not know enough about the books to say if she was comfortable with them and their grade placement.
Board member Nancy Kratky said she’s concerned that some titles are inappropriate.
“There’s some people who probably think it’s great,” she said. “And there’s others, more like me, who just back off and don’t think that we should go that far with students.”
Kratky said she would like the board “to pull out some of those that we as a board could consider not appropriate, because that is, in a way, curriculum. It’s in the classroom.”
Kratky said that apparently a committee of parents looked at the purchase “but I don’t know who those parents are or what it is they thought they saw when they were doing it, or what their background is.”
Doug Kagan, president of Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom, during public comment told the board the purchase was a “gross misuse” of taxpayer dollars.
He said the purchase was “a slap in the face to our parents and other taxpayers who ascribe to a traditional-values lifestyle for their families.”
Kagan said that in the future the board should openly publicize the proposed purchase of supplemental materials so residents and the taxpaying public can view and evaluate the materials.
