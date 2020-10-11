Some regional colleges see drop in enrollment, while health care, online programs do well

Concordia University in Seward enjoyed a big boost in enrollment when the Lutheran college system’s campus in Portland, Oregon, closed this year. The Seward school took in about 850 online students who had been in a Concordia-Portland master of education program.

That enabled Concordia to report a headcount of 2,374, up about 42% from 1,674 in fall 2019.

Peru State College, which saw enrollment drop this fall, is creating a corrections workforce program. The program is designed to help with Nebraska’s shortage of prison workers and managers, including at the Tecumseh State Prison, which is about 30 miles west of the college.

Paul Turman, chancellor of the Nebraska State College System, said Peru intends to produce 15 graduates a year from that program in all kinds of corrections jobs.

Turman said statistics indicate that the number of traditionally aged college students will slump in 2025. Already, colleges from nearby states are competing aggressively for Nebraska students and vice versa through tuition breaks and other means, Turman said.

Harnisch said it’s too early to fully recognize the long-lasting impact the coronavirus will have on higher education. The nation must get through the crisis first, he said.