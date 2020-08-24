Some Wayne State alums disappointed by administration virus response

Minnesotans Barb and Jim Kanter have donated enough money to Wayne State College for the student center there to be named after them.

But the Kanters expressed dismay last week at the approach the college has taken toward some professors who wanted to teach their classes remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic. The college said: No.

Wayne State and the Nebraska State College System have declined to let Don Hickey, 76, and Joseph Weixelman, 63, teach their history courses this semester remotely, from home. Both men worry that teaching in the classroom could expose them to the coronavirus and, given their ages and health conditions, they say that could be deadly.

At least one other Wayne State professor, 64-year-old Adolfo Cacheiro, said Friday that his request to teach from home also was rejected by Wayne State and the state college system. Hickey named two other Wayne State professors whose requests for accommodations were denied, but they couldn’t be reached.

The matter raises questions about who decides when professors should be allowed to opt out of in-person classes because of the pandemic, and what criteria are used.