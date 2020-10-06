South High principal on medical leave; athletic director on administrative leave

The principal of Omaha South High School is taking medical leave, according to a note sent home to families on Tuesday.
The letter said Principal Ruben Cano's leave is not related to COVID-19. Cano has held the top job at South, at 24th and J Streets, since the 2014-2015 school year. Before that, Cano was the principal at Norris Middle School.
"We understand this is an extremely unique school year and an important time as we continue remote instruction and prepare to welcome students in person," the letter said. "That work continues uninterrupted."
Omaha Public Schools high school students are scheduled to return to in-person lessons on Oct. 19.
Separately, Dennis Mitchell, South High’s assistant principal and athletic director, is on administrative leave, according to OPS spokeswoman Bridget Blevins.
"Due to privacy regarding personnel matters, we do not have additional information to share at this time," Blevins said.
Attempts to reach Cano and Mitchell for comment were unsuccessful.
OPS is not participating in fall sports this season. The district suspended all sports when the district shifted to remote learning for the majority of the first quarter of the school year.
Jodi Pesek will serve as the interim principal of South. The letter said Pesek, her parents and grandparents are all alumni of the school.
Pesek has served as the director of Blackburn Alternative High School and since 2019 the Secondary Success Program. The letter said she has been with the district for 26 years.
Blevins said OPS Principal Supervisor Fateama Fulmore will also be supporting the leadership team at South.
