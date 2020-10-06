South High principal on medical leave; athletic director on administrative leave

The principal of Omaha South High School is taking medical leave, according to a note sent home to families on Tuesday.

The letter said Principal Ruben Cano's leave is not related to COVID-19. Cano has held the top job at South, at 24th and J Streets, since the 2014-2015 school year. Before that, Cano was the principal at Norris Middle School.

"We understand this is an extremely unique school year and an important time as we continue remote instruction and prepare to welcome students in person," the letter said. "That work continues uninterrupted."

Omaha Public Schools high school students are scheduled to return to in-person lessons on Oct. 19.

Separately, Dennis Mitchell, South High’s assistant principal and athletic director, is on administrative leave, according to OPS spokeswoman Bridget Blevins.

"Due to privacy regarding personnel matters, we do not have additional information to share at this time," Blevins said.

Attempts to reach Cano and Mitchell for comment were unsuccessful.