South Omaha middle school will be named after Nebraska's state grass

South Omaha’s new middle school has been named after Nebraska’s state grass, and its mascot will be the state bird.

Bluestem Middle School, home of the Mighty Meadowlarks, will open in August 2023.

The Omaha Public Schools board on Monday night approved the name and mascot for the middle school at 42nd and Y Streets.

Bluestem is a prairie grass native to Nebraska. Information provided to the school board said the species is “deeply rooted, anchored and enriched.”

“Bluestems reflect who we are as a South Omaha community,” OPS students said in a presentation to the school board. “We are unique, we flourish and we are a deeply rooted community of many cultures.”

The school’s mascot will be the Meadowlarks. The western meadowlark is the state’s official bird.

Meadowlarks represent harmony, unity and self-discovery and reflect happiness, peace, cheerfulness and joy, according to information from the district.

“Meadowlarks reflect our community because we are united and stronger together,” according to information given to the school board.

The school’s colors will be navy blue, hunter green and silver.