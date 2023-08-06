During the 2018-19 school year, Laurie Kulper’s daughter, McKenna, started getting bullied at school by a classmate.

McKenna, who is autistic, nonverbal and epileptic, was in fourth grade at Adams Elementary in the Omaha Public Schools district. It was her second OPS elementary — she had attended Boyd Elementary in third grade, but Kulper said the school didn’t have adequate services for McKenna and the district transferred her to Adams.

But McKenna’s new school didn’t work out because of the bullying. And when Kulper started to look into transferring McKenna to another Omaha-area district under Nebraska’s option enrollment program, she discovered that wasn’t an easy solution either. District after district reported that they were at capacity for special education children.

“I couldn’t get a transfer into Bellevue, I couldn’t get a transfer into Millard or anything. It was just OPS,” said Kulper, who has been homeschooling McKenna ever since. “And I was like, ‘How was my daughter getting so cheated? Who is getting the short end of the stick? McKenna.’”

McKenna’s inability to find a new school able to address her special education needs is one example of what some parents say is a limitation of the state’s option enrollment program.

While state law gives Nebraska students a chance to choose their own district, schools can also reject applications if they don’t have the capacity to serve them — such as enough space in a building or at a grade level, or in the specific program that the student needs.

Such rejections occur in most Omaha-area districts for many reasons, not just special education capacity. But with a statewide shortage of special education staff, parents of special education students are coming across more barriers when trying to switch districts.

The special education issue became part of this year’s debate in the Nebraska Legislature over a new law providing tax credits for donations to private and parochial school scholarship funds. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, the sponsor of Legislative Bill 753, touted the measure partly as a way to expand choices for special needs children who might not be able to switch to a different public school — although not all private schools are prepared to take such students either.

It’s not clear exactly how many children who need special education services are denied transfers to a different public school under the option enrollment program. Since 1998, just 13 parents have appealed a rejection to the Nebraska State Board of Education. More than two-thirds of those appeals have come in the past four years.

Out of the 13 cases, only one rejection was reversed. The rest were either denied by the state board or were withdrawn by the parent.

Robert Aranda, director of student services at Westside Community Schools, said it’s important for the district to make sure it doesn’t take on more special education option students than current special education staff can handle — otherwise, the student won’t get adequate services.

“That’s probably the toughest part of my job,” Aranda said. “The toughest part in education is that it’s just hard to say no to people. But the other side is that, if there’s going to be too many (students), is your kid going to get the proper support that they need? When it’s about your baby, you want the best.”

Westside also rejected Kulper’s application due to special education capacity. It’s tough to get into the Westside district in general — during the 2022-23 school year, for example, Westside received 608 applications for option enrollment and only 313 of those were approved.

All told, nearly 35% of Westside’s enrollment are option students. Nearly 13% of those option students receive special education services, according to district data.

Earlier this summer, Ralston Public Schools — which also receives nearly a third of its students through option enrollment — revised its option program policy to include parameters around special education capacity.

Like Westside and other districts, special education students who want to opt into Ralston will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. District officials have to “determine if the school district and the appropriate class, grade level or school building has the capacity to provide the applicant the appropriate services and accommodations,” according to the policy.

Schools around Nebraska and the nation have been suffering from a special educator shortage for years. More than 20% of special education positions in Nebraska public schools remained unfilled in the 2022-23 school year, and special education accounted for more vacant positions than any other endorsement, according to a 2022 Nebraska Department of Education report.

The shortages have led to a lack of adequate services for many special education students, including those trying to find better services in different school districts.

Some districts in the Omaha metro aren’t accepting option students at all.

Elkhorn, Bennington and Gretna are “closed districts” when it comes to option enrollment — all of their schools are at 100% capacity, leaving no space for students outside of district boundaries.

All three districts have been rapidly growing in the past decade. In the 2012-13 school year, Bennington had around 1,500 students and now it has more than 4,150. Gretna’s student population has also grown by 3,000 students in the last 10 years.

Travis Lightle, Gretna’s interim superintendent, said even though the district is welcoming a brand new second high school, it still can’t accept option students this year.

“We’re still considered closed because of staffing capacity. As hard as it is to find staff right now anyway, we may have an open classroom, but we don’t have any extra teachers,” Lightle said. “It was hard enough to get enough staff to fill what we have now.”

Kara Perchal, an Elkhorn district spokeswoman, said Elkhorn has historically been closed to option students, especially because student growth has recently spiked as much as 10% annually.

“We have been a closed district in that capacity for a long time. We do abide to a state grandfather clause, so a student has to attend a school for a complete two school years and then if they move out of the district, they can be grandfathered in and remain in the district,” Perchal said.

For the first time in a decade, high school students will be able to opt in to the Papillion La Vista school district this fall after the district announced it’s no longer at 100% capacity.

Papillion La Vista already accepts option students in some other grades where it has classroom capacity and sufficient staffing, but its high schools have been closed to option students. Officials said recent classroom additions as well as a dip in enrollment during COVID-19 created room for transfers.

One of the 13 cases of parents appealing denied special education option enrollment occurred in the Papillion La Vista district.

The district had to deny a special education option enrollment application for the 2021-22 school year because of lack of capacity, according to the Nebraska Department of Education. A Bellevue family had requested their child, who received special education services, be enrolled in the kindergarten class in one of three elementary schools.

The Papillion La Vista district calculates special education capacity by ranking each student who receives services based on the severity of their needs. It weighs the needs versus staffing numbers in each classroom in the district.

Teachers also couldn’t have more than 25 students on their caseload, according to the district’s rejection document. All three elementary schools the family requested had a higher caseload than 25 special education students per teacher.

Even special education students with the lowest needs still have “legal obligations that exist beyond instructional time, namely progress reports quarterly to the parents, evaluations, written notice of all decisions to the student’s parents and team meetings,” the document said.

When Kulper wasn’t able to find a district that would accept McKenna, she decided that homeschooling was the best option and she’s been doing it ever since.

Kulper could have explored a switch to another OPS school, but she wasn’t interested because McKenna’s experience at Adams was so rough.

Still, it takes a lot of time to care for McKenna’s needs as well as teach her at home.

“I love my daughter very much, but it’s stressful. I never get a break,” Kulper said. “I find myself getting depressed because, you know, I’m with her all the time. My mental health has just been very, very challenged.”

