Springfield Platteview school superintendent to take job in neighboring district

A metro Omaha school board will be looking for a new superintendent this year.

Brett Richards, the superintendent of Springfield Platteview Community Schools, said Tuesday he will take a job in neighboring Papillion La Vista Community Schools after this school year.

Starting July 1, Richards will take over as associate superintendent for business services in Papillion La Vista.

The current holder of that job, Doug Lewis, is retiring.

Richards has been the superintendent of Springfield Platteview for nine years. He's been with the district for 12.

School board members in Springfield Platteview will be initiating a search to find his replacement.

Richards, 52, said the decision to leave was a difficult one.

"I love the district I'm in, the people I work with and my board," he said.

He said it was a career goal to one day get a job as an assistant superintendent in a larger district.

He said he respects Lewis and the job he's done in Papillion La Vista. He said he's excited to take on the challenge.