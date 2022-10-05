Staff members reportedly used offensive language at Omaha middle school

Two separate incidents involving staff members using offensive language were reported at Omaha's Beveridge Middle School this week.

In a letter sent to Beveridge families Tuesday, Principal Tiffany Molina said school officials received "two separate reports of staff potentially using offensive and inappropriate language."

Molina said the first incident involved a student saying they overheard a conversation among staff using inappropriate language. In the second incident, a staff member was heard repeating offensive language when guiding students on the use of good judgement.

"In both situations, we acted immediately to investigate. We take this most seriously," Molina wrote. "We value an open and inclusive community and are working to understand what occurred."

District officials said they couldn't provide additional information about the alleged language. Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan did meet with a Beveridge family to discuss the incidents with them in person Wednesday.