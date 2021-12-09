Staff shortages, student behavior compounding stress for Nebraska teachers, survey says

A survey of Nebraska teachers paints a sobering picture of how some teachers and students are faring this school year.
Student behavior issues are on the rise. Teacher stress is up. Staffing shortages are compounding the problems.
That's all according to the survey results released Thursday by the Nebraska State Education Association.
The union represents 28,000 public school teachers, higher education faculty and other education professionals across the state.
The association surveyed its membership in November, and 3,105 teachers responded.
More than eight out of 10 teachers who responded said they've observed a rise in mental-health issues in students.
Two-thirds of teachers surveyed said their own stress is higher than last year. The same number of teachers said they have personally experienced an increase in mental health concerns.
In a press conference Thursday, the president of the teachers union called for using some of Nebraska's federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide more mental and behavioral health resources for students, educators and schools.
“We need 24/7 access to mental health services statewide," said Jenni Benson, NSEA president.
NSEA has also asked lawmakers to use some of the federal COVID relief funds to provide school employees with stipends for their extra work.
Shortages of teachers and substitutes are forcing teachers to cover classes for ill or quarantining colleagues, the union said.
Teachers are losing their plan time, the time when they're not teaching and can prepare lessons, work one-on-one with students, talk with parents or collaborate with colleagues.
Benson said the social, emotional and academic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic is "growing worse by the day."
"This is the second year of these challenges — everything is compounded," Benson said. "Our survey results show that the situation is worse this school year than it was last year.”
Teachers responding to the survey reported a significant increase in student behavior issues, Benson said.
Benson said that's in part caused by the extra stress the pandemic has put on children, upending their schedules, education and social lives.
She said the increasing behavior issues are exhausting teachers.
According to the association, one teacher commented on the survey that disruptive and unsafe behavior at the teacher's school is "out of control."
"Our board of education has a goal to lower suspensions," the teacher said. "My concern is in trying to meet that goal we are not addressing, or helping, students to change their behavior. Instead, we are allowing the continued disruptions and harmful behaviors."
Another said: "Districts need to be doing things to help with student mental health. Admin needs to support teachers in knowing they don’t have to tolerate abuse by students in our classrooms."
A third teacher said: "Our district has a physical aggression crisis."
About a third of educators who responded said they plan to leave teaching at the end of the school year.
Benson said some students who were learning remotely or "who may have just disappeared from the rolls for the last two years" are now back in school. Not only are they trying to make up ground, but they're navigating a wide range of mental-health concerns, she said.
Seventy-five percent of teachers said they've had to cover other teachers' classes this year.
Nearly all respondents — 97 percent — said their district is experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers.
Sixty percent of teachers say they have no plan time.
"You're covering classes for colleagues," Benson said. "You're losing your plan time. You're working more. And you're more stressed. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that all of these things are combined together."
A shortage of paraeducators, bus drivers, custodians and food service employees is making it difficult for schools to provide individualized instruction, keep students fed or even get them to school, she said.
Low pay is a factor, she said.
"We shouldn't have to have paras with two or three jobs because they could make more at Costco or Walmart," she said. "Or teachers who are — many, many, many of them — working those second jobs."
She said Nebraska received $1 billion in federal COVID-19 assistance through the American Rescue Plan and Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief fund.
She said the state needs to figure out how to raise salaries and benefits to pay paras, bus drivers and custodial staff so that they stay in the field.
"This is a crisis, and we need to look at how do we meet the needs across the board," she said.
