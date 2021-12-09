Staff shortages, student behavior compounding stress for Nebraska teachers, survey says

"Our board of education has a goal to lower suspensions," the teacher said. "My concern is in trying to meet that goal we are not addressing, or helping, students to change their behavior. Instead, we are allowing the continued disruptions and harmful behaviors."

Another said: "Districts need to be doing things to help with student mental health. Admin needs to support teachers in knowing they don’t have to tolerate abuse by students in our classrooms."

A third teacher said: "Our district has a physical aggression crisis."

About a third of educators who responded said they plan to leave teaching at the end of the school year.

Benson said some students who were learning remotely or "who may have just disappeared from the rolls for the last two years" are now back in school. Not only are they trying to make up ground, but they're navigating a wide range of mental-health concerns, she said.

Seventy-five percent of teachers said they've had to cover other teachers' classes this year.

Nearly all respondents — 97 percent — said their district is experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers.​