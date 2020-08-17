Staffer at OPS's King Science Center tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member at Omaha's King Science and Technology Magnet Center has tested positive for COVID-19, and others are under quarantine, Principal Carrie Rath wrote in a letter to staff.

Rath said the staff member was last at the school on Wednesday and then stayed home after developing symptoms. The staffer was tested, and the results were shared with the school district when they came back this weekend, Rath said.

Through contact tracing, the district realized that other staff members may have been exposed because of time spent in close proximity with the staffer while away from the school. Those people have been notified and are under quarantine.

Rath said no additional information would be released, citing privacy concerns.

School was not in session.

The Omaha Public Schools is starting its school year remotely Tuesday.

