Start dates and reopening plans for metro Omaha schools

Here’s a breakdown of back to school plans for metro Omaha districts.
In person
Most students attend school in person; a fully remote option is offered
Millard: Aug. 10*; 17.5% remote
Papillion La Vista: Aug. 11; 10% remote
Bennington: Aug. 12; 5.8% remote
Gretna: Aug. 13; 6.1% remote
Bellevue: Aug. 13; 20% remote
Elkhorn: Aug. 18; 5.5% remote
Springfield Platteview: Aug. 18; 4.6% remote
Douglas County West: Aug. 20; 2% remote (deadline to apply Aug. 10)
* During the first week, only a quarter of the students will attend each day to acclimate them and teachers to health protocols and procedures. Full in-person learning starts Aug. 17.
Blended
Students divided into two groups who alternate days in buildings; on days not in schools, remote and/or independent learning; a fully remote option offered.
Ralston: Aug. 11; 11% remote
Westside: Aug. 18; 19% remote
Fully remote
Omaha: Aug. 18 (8% of students had signed up for the remote option before district officials decided to start the year with all students remote.)
