Start dates and reopening plans for metro Omaha schools
Here’s a breakdown of back to school plans for metro Omaha districts.

In person

Most students attend school in person; a fully remote option is offered

Millard: Aug. 10*; 17.5% remote

Papillion La Vista: Aug. 11; 10% remote

Bennington: Aug. 12; 5.8% remote

Gretna: Aug. 13; 6.1% remote

Bellevue: Aug. 13; 20% remote

Elkhorn: Aug. 18; 5.5% remote

Springfield Platteview: Aug. 18; 4.6% remote

Douglas County West: Aug. 20; 2% remote (deadline to apply Aug. 10)

* During the first week, only a quarter of the students will attend each day to acclimate them and teachers to health protocols and procedures. Full in-person learning starts Aug. 17.

Blended

Students divided into two groups who alternate days in buildings; on days not in schools, remote and/or independent learning; a fully remote option offered.

Ralston: Aug. 11; 11% remote

Westside: Aug. 18; 19% remote

Fully remote

Omaha: Aug. 18 (8% of students had signed up for the remote option before district officials decided to start the year with all students remote.)

joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school.

