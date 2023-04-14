The Nebraska State Board of Education approved the contract for its next education commissioner on Friday, but not without some discussion prompted by one board member's concern about outside work.

Board members unanimously voted on Friday to approve the three-year agreement with Brian Maher, who was selected in March on a 5-3 vote after public interviews with two other candidates.

The contract approval stalled for a while at the board meeting after member Elizabeth Tegtmeier questioned why Maher is allowed to do consulting on the side while working full-time as commissioner.

"We did not discuss him having that opportunity to be our full-time employee at the expense of the taxpayers but also get paid and consult somewhere else," Tegtmeier said.

Patti Gubbels, board president, said the opportunity to work on the side has been part of the contract of previous commissioners. The contract states Maher can take other opportunities such as speaking engagements or lecturing, as long as they don't interfere with his duties as commissioner.

After discussion with their legal counsel, the board members voted to amend the contract so Maher would have to get approval for outside work from the full board instead of just the board president, which was the previous wording in the contract.

Maher, who is set to begin July 1, will receive a $300,000 annual salary — more than the former commissioner, Matthew Blomstedt. Blomstedt's salary was $242,019 before he resigned.

Maher will also be reimbursed for travel and professional development expenses.

During the first year of his term, Maher will also participate in a performance assessment with the state board.

"(Maher) wanted to leave education and the NDE in Nebraska better than he finds it," said Patti Gubbels, board president. "And that wasn't said with an attitude of, 'I am here to fix things.' It's an attitude of we have a great educational system in Nebraska now and there is always room for us to be better."

Also on Friday, some board members offered support and apologies to Renee Jones, Nebraska Teacher of the Year, after she previously complained that she had experienced bullying from Kirk Penner, board vice president.

Penner has been expressing his disdain for her since the day she was announced as teacher of the year, Jones has said.

Board members Deborah Neary and Patsy Koch Johns voiced their support for Jones Friday after she gave her quarterly report.

"I feel the love from you, for your students, and have since the very first moment I watched you receive this honor," Koch Johns said. "I am sorry you have had to face so many obstacles along the way. Know that you are appreciated and honored."

Neary said she thinks Jones is an amazing representative for Nebraska teachers.

"I just want to be on the record that I am very sorry your reputation was attacked repeatedly and your personal safety became a concern," Neary said.

Penner did not respond to those comments.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023