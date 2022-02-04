State ed board rejects effort to permanently abandon health-education standards

"There are a lot of parents out there who are telling me something different than what I'm hearing in this room," Neary said.

Parents in her Omaha district and across the state tell her they want standards that teach kids about healthy relationships and pregnancy prevention and that acknowledge and support LBGTQ youth, she said.

Penner said the board spent "10 months of trying to jam some of this stuff down kids' throats" yet members still don't understand that parents want to control what their kids learn about sex education, sexual orientation and gender identity.

He said the board should deal with issues of a teacher shortage and core academics.

"Let's do what we're good at," Penner said. "Why do we have to keep going back to the sex of our little kids?"

Board member Patti Gubbels said sex education was only a part of the proposed standards, which she said would not be mandated but provide guidance for local districts.

"I believe there were eight different strands," she said.