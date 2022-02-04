State ed board rejects effort to permanently abandon health-education standards

A majority of Nebraska State Board of Education members signaled Friday they're not willing to give up on writing health-education standards for Nebraska schools.
More than two dozen testifiers urged board members to junk the effort permanently, but the board voted to reject a motion from board member Kirk Penner to do that.
Penner was the only vote in favor.
The controversial school health-education standards have been on ice since Sept. 3 when board members, facing a groundswell of opposition, postponed their development indefinitely.
That left open the possibility of reviving the process. That looks likely at some point based on several board actions.
The board on Friday also voted 7-1, with Penner voting no, to oppose Nebraska Sen. Joni Albrecht's bill that would prohibit the board from writing health-education standards.
If LB 768 became law, then the board would be restricted to writing standards only in core academic areas of math, science, social studies, reading and writing.
The bill is scheduled for a hearing Feb. 15 before the Education Committee.
Also at the meeting, an ad hoc committee of the board delivered its findings and recommendations on how to improve the standards development process, which several board members have blamed as a factor in last year's failed adoption.
Among the recommendations is that the state board adopt a policy stating it will continue to adopt standards in all subject areas — including health.
The committee is also calling for hiring a consultant to review and make recommendations on the standards development process.
Among the topics the consultant would look at are the role and qualifications of subject-matter experts, the review and consensus process of the writing team, and the purpose, opportunities and timing of public input.
Last March, the Nebraska Department of Education made public draft health and sex-education standards that were both comprehensive in scope and inclusive of diverse genders and sexual orientations.
Kindergartners, for example, were to learn about “cohabitating” and same-gender families. First-graders were to learn about gender identity and gender stereotypes, and older kids about anal, oral and vaginal sex.
The proposal, while praised by advocates of LGBTQ youth, met with a firestorm of opposition from parents, Catholic and family advocacy groups, lawmakers, the governor and dozens of school districts.
Penner, who Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed to the board in December, argued Friday that the board should leave health-education decisions to local school boards, parents and medical professionals.
Penner's motion called for the board to "permanently reject" state development of health-education standards.
The board also rejected a proposed policy he offered that would have prevented the Nebraska Department of Education from providing local districts with resources on "sensitive" topics such as sex education, sexual orientation and gender identity.
Board member Deborah Neary said local school officials asked the board to write health standards.
She said the state education board must consider the views of all parents, not just the ones who show up to testify against the standards.
"There are a lot of parents out there who are telling me something different than what I'm hearing in this room," Neary said.
Parents in her Omaha district and across the state tell her they want standards that teach kids about healthy relationships and pregnancy prevention and that acknowledge and support LBGTQ youth, she said.
Penner said the board spent "10 months of trying to jam some of this stuff down kids' throats" yet members still don't understand that parents want to control what their kids learn about sex education, sexual orientation and gender identity.
He said the board should deal with issues of a teacher shortage and core academics.
"Let's do what we're good at," Penner said. "Why do we have to keep going back to the sex of our little kids?"
Board member Patti Gubbels said sex education was only a part of the proposed standards, which she said would not be mandated but provide guidance for local districts.
"I believe there were eight different strands," she said.
"There were one or two that the majority of the public objected to," Gubbels said. "So what that tells me is there are things in those drafts that were meaningful, that made sense to people."
Board member Jacquelyn Morrison said she believes education is a way to get rid of the stigma over mental health, to identify problems present in communities and help teachers with some of the behavioral problems they are facing.
The proposed health standards addressed depression, anxiety and other issues, she said.
"That is something I can't give up on," she said. "As much as we talk about a kid should eat an apple or an orange, we should be talking about how to keep them mentally healthy as well."
Though Penner's efforts to derail the standards failed, he made it clear he will continue to use his seat to raise issues.
At Friday's meeting, he also raised concerns about the content of books in school libraries.
Penner read aloud several sexually explicit passages from books he said were on the shelves of some Nebraska school libraries.
He said local districts have a right to put those books in the library, "but is it right?"
