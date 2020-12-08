State education board won't mandate masks in all Nebraska schools

The petition sought to require that all teachers, administrators, staff, volunteers and children in the third through 12th grades wear face coverings.

The union also wanted schools to ensure that sick children and adults stay home, that those with an infected person at home quarantine, and that those infected with COVID-19 not be allowed to return to school until they complete the prescribed period of isolation.

The union also wanted the board to study the transmission of the virus in school systems and “take remedial action as is necessary.”

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt questioned whether the state board could impose specific health standards on schools.

He said the state education department has the authority to ensure that school districts follow the health standards established by the governor and local public health departments. But he doesn’t believe that the department can specify health standards for schools.