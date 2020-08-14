Student snaps photo of crowded Papio South hallway; district says that's not the norm

When Jacob Miller walked into a very crowded hallway at Papillion-La Vista South High School for the first day of school, his instant reaction was to take a photo.

"Contemplated on posting this but this needs to be seen," the senior later tweeted. "Here at south, you can tell we take social distancing very seriously. I tend to follow the social distancing guidelines but I needed to take this photo and share."

Miller's selfie shows students standing close together at the front of the school. It appears that everyone in the photo is wearing a mask. The photo was taken before the start of the school day on Wednesday, the day all students except those learning remotely returned to school.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools spokeswoman Annette Eyman said that the photo of the crowded hallway is legitimate and that students shouldn't have been crowded in the hallway like that.

Wednesday is the school's regular late start day, meaning that some students arrived early that day and waited for school to start.

Eyman said principals were outside helping to direct traffic because the school just got a new, reconfigured parking lot. Inside the school, students started arriving and stood where they had in past school years on late start days.