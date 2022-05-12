Students from Omaha and Kearney recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholars

Two students from Nebraska have been recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Jonathon W. "Jack" Cenovic from Brownell Talbot in Omaha and Isabella Q. Cao from Kearney High School in Kearney were among 161 high school seniors recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a press release.

Every year, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

The 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars consist of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

A complete list of 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at http://www.ed.gov/psp.