Students in Westside district now will attend school for only part of the week, officials say

On days when those students are home, they will have about 30 minutes or more of work per class per day that they will be expected to complete. The assignments will include such things as writing work or collaborating virtually in small-group discussions.

Families who have students with different/multiple last names may contact their building principal by 5 p.m. Aug. 4 to determine an assigned attendance group for their children.

In a note to parents, Superintendent Mike Lucas said the format will allow students who wish to return to in-person learning to get into classrooms a few days a week, meet their teachers, see friends and work toward a more normal school experience.

Lucas said district officials wanted students to attend five days a week because the primary objective has been to get students back in school.

"However, our local medical experts are telling us that the community infection rate in Omaha is still too high to safely open schools in a traditional format that we so desperately want to get back to," Lucas wrote.

Lucas cautioned that COVID-19 concerns by the start of school Aug. 18 could require that all students stay home and learn remotely.