Surge in sick students may trigger return of masks at some Papillion La Vista schools

Required masking appears likely to return to some Papillion La Vista Community Schools starting Thursday.
District officials reported a substantial surge in COVID-19 cases Monday and again Tuesday, mirroring the spike that's occurring in the Sarpy County community.
If the percentage of students ill and absent remains high Wednesday, that will trip the district's predetermined trigger for masking the impacted schools.
Masking will be triggered for a school if the three-day rolling average of absences is above 7%.
The district had about 8% of the district's kids out on Monday. On Tuesday, that reached 9.5%, according to spokeswoman Annette Eyman.
On Tuesday, Papillion-La Vista South High was at 12%. Papillion-La Vista High was at 6%, Eyman said.
She said the district had 79 COVID-19 cases Monday and 60 Tuesday.
The trigger was previously set by the school board. It takes into account absences for all illnesses, not just COVID.
A school that's masked would remain masked for 10 calendar days, she said.
The district started the school year with masks optional, but within weeks the district required them after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. In October, after the spike subsided, the district began a phased return to optional masking. All grades are now optional, with elementary grades going optional just last week.
The new masking requirements could be announced as early as Wednesday, effective Thursday. Superintendent Andy Rikli has authority to impose the masking requirements without further board action.
It's possible that individual cities in Sarpy County could adopt mask mandates in light of the surge in cases, but it's not going to come from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.
Director Sarah Schram said Tuesday she lacks the authority to implement any directed health measures without the approval of the Nebraska state health department.
In Douglas County, the health director is relying on a different legal authority for the mask mandate, she said.
She said the cities within the health department's jurisdiction would have to have their city councils pass a mandate, just like was done in November 2020.
