Surge in sick students may trigger return of masks at some Papillion La Vista schools

Required masking appears likely to return to some Papillion La Vista Community Schools starting Thursday.

District officials reported a substantial surge in COVID-19 cases Monday and again Tuesday, mirroring the spike that's occurring in the Sarpy County community.

If the percentage of students ill and absent remains high Wednesday, that will trip the district's predetermined trigger for masking the impacted schools.

Masking will be triggered for a school if the three-day rolling average of absences is above 7%.

The district had about 8% of the district's kids out on Monday. On Tuesday, that reached 9.5%, according to spokeswoman Annette Eyman.

On Tuesday, Papillion-La Vista South High was at 12%. Papillion-La Vista High was at 6%, Eyman said.

She said the district had 79 COVID-19 cases Monday and 60 Tuesday.

​The trigger was previously set by the school board. It takes into account absences for all illnesses, not just COVID.​

A school that's masked would remain masked for 10 calendar days, she said.