Survey gives public some input on selecting Nebraska's next education commissioner

​A short online survey is now open that gives Nebraskans a measure of input into the search for their state's next commissioner of education.

The survey questions don't drill down into the contentious issues that have rocked public education the past few years.

Survey-takers can list what they believe are the three greatest challenges the new commissioner will face.

They also can state whether they agree or disagree with a list of characteristics members of the Nebraska State Board of Education identified as important in the next commissioner.

The list includes such attributes as "ability to make difficult decisions," "prioritizes academic achievement" and "energetic and hard worker."

Survey results will be used to help guide the selection of the finalists for the position, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.

The survey can be found on the homepage of the department's website at education.ne.gov. Responses must be entered by Jan. 31.

Board members are looking to replace Matt Blomstedt, who resigned Jan. 3.

Members designated Deputy Commissioner Deborah Frison to fulfill the duties of the commissioner until the next commissioner is hired.

The commissioner will be chosen by the board. Board members hired McPherson & Jacobson LLC to perform a nationwide search to find a pool of candidates for the position.

The timeline calls for the board to select a commissioner the week of April 3 and to get that person onboard by July 1.

