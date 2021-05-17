Suspension of young kids would be discouraged under new OPS code of conduct

Under a revised student code of conduct, the Omaha Public Schools’ leaders would be advised that suspension is not appropriate for students in the early childhood program.

That’s just one of several proposed revisions to the code for the 2021-22 school year. The school board is scheduled to consider those changes at its Monday meeting.

Anne MacFarland, student and community services coordinator for OPS, recently told the board that the code communicates that the district has rules and expectations for learning environments and has responses when those expectations are violated.

The code lays out rationales and possible consequences for four levels of violations.

As with academic subjects, MacFarland said the goal is not to punish students for their misbehavior, but to teach and reteach desired outcomes.

That is why district officials have added guidance for how to address behaviors in early childhood programs, which are for prekindergartners, and made clear that suspension from school is not appropriate. Instead, officials say, the district’s early childhood coordinator should be contacted for additional resources.

The proposed wording also says suspensions should be avoided “whenever possible” among kindergartners.