Sydney Loofe Memorial Scholarship awarded to Norris High grad
LINCOLN — A Norris High School graduate, Sierra Bryant, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Sydney Loofe Memorial Scholarship.

Bryant, who was yearbook editor and participated in sports and academic competitions at Norris, earned a 4.0 GPA and plans to pursue a degree in nursing.

The scholarship was established by the Omaha-based Set Me Free Project after the 2017 abduction and slaying of Loofe, a 24-year-old clerk at a Lincoln Menards.

"Sydney's story has inspired me to use my future career as a nurse to advocate, protect and serve the members of my community," Bryant said. 

The Set Me Free Project is a nonprofit that works to educate students and parents about the dangers of human trafficking. The first scholarship in Loofe's name was awarded in 2019.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

