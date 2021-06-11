Sydney Loofe Memorial Scholarship awarded to Norris High grad

LINCOLN — A Norris High School graduate, Sierra Bryant, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Sydney Loofe Memorial Scholarship.
Bryant, who was yearbook editor and participated in sports and academic competitions at Norris, earned a 4.0 GPA and plans to pursue a degree in nursing.
The scholarship was established by the Omaha-based Set Me Free Project after the
2017 abduction and slaying of Loofe, a 24-year-old clerk at a Lincoln Menards.
"Sydney's story has inspired me to use my future career as a nurse to advocate, protect and serve the members of my community," Bryant said.
The Set Me Free Project is a nonprofit that works to educate students and parents about the dangers of human trafficking. The first scholarship in Loofe's name was awarded in 2019.
Our best Omaha staff photos of June 2021
Nebraska's Audrey Coffey swims the 1500-meter freestyle in Wave I of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at the CHI Health Center on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Matt Goodheart scores on a wild pitch by Nebraska's Kyle Perry during their NCAA regional game on Sunday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Luke Roskam congratulates Cam Chick as he scores on his inside-the-park home run. It was one of four homers hit by the Huskers as they scored a season-high 18 runs in the win over NJIT.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Taylor Grabenhorst swims in the 100 meter breaststroke in wave one of the US Olympic Swim Trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday, June 05, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South graduate Ryan Patterson competed in prelims of the 100-meter backstroke, calling it “the moment I dreamed of for a long, long time.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Community leader and activist Preston Love Jr., shares his perspective on last year's protests.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers prepare for the second heat of the 100 meter freestyle in wave one of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Barr takes off for the 100 meter backstroke in wave one of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Patrick Sammon celebrates his victory in the 100 meter freestyle in wave one of the US Olympic Swim Trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, June 04, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Camille Spink celebrates her victory in the 100 meter freestyle in wave one of the US Olympic Swim Trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, June 04, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers take off for the 100 meter freestyle in wave one of the US Olympic Swim Trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, June 04, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police search for evidence on 29th Street just south of Pinkney after two people were shot and killed.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Joseph Lemus smooths out a patch of fresh concrete near 13th and Harney Streets in downtown Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bella, a Catahoula, catches a Frisbee thrown by Abby Tipton at Turner Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
