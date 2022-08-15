Teacher hires keep class sizes manageable in most Omaha districts; paras hard to find

Lauren McGlohn is comfortable with the number of second graders in her classroom this year.

She’s teaching 19 students, just under the average class size of 19.8 for elementary schools in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools, district officials say.

“That’s a solid number,” said McGlohn, who taught five years in Washington state before joining the Papillion La Vista Community Schools last year.

Amid a state and national teacher shortage that has districts scrambling, parents, kids and their teachers across Nebraska are learning this month how big their classes will be.

The World-Herald surveyed 11 metro Omaha districts to find out if class sizes will bulge or stay manageable. Most districts reported that they’re in good shape on hiring teachers, but they said finding paraprofessionals and classified staff has been a challenge.

Some districts struggling more than others

As of last week, a few districts were still seeking to hire teachers, but many were reporting they got the numbers they needed.

The Millard Public Schools reported last week that the district still had eight unfilled teaching positions. District officials said that’s not a significant concern for a district that has more than 1,700 teachers, 35 schools and nearly 24,000 kids.

Since the 2014-15 school year, Millard’s average elementary class size has ranged between 20.9 students and 21.7, according to the district. Officials said they expect this year’s average to be similar.

Brandon and Suzanne Wood said their third grade daughter has three classes to attend each day at Millard’s Wheeler Elementary School. Each one is with a different teacher and they will all be under 20 students.

“Hopefully because students have three teachers it helps reduce class sizes,” Brandon Wood said.

The Omaha Public Schools, the largest district in the state, reported facing the greatest challenge filling teaching positions.

While the district announced earlier this month that 96% of regular teaching positions were filled, officials chose not to fill 159 teaching positions in an effort to meet that number.

The remaining 4% impacts mostly special education positions. As of Aug. 1, the district had roughly 152 teaching positions unfilled, 129 of them in special education.

“When you have that many special education openings, that many students added to teach special education caseloads, then teachers are responsible for meeting the needs of larger amounts of students,” said Michelle Settlemyer, president of the Omaha Education Association.

The shortage has caused class sizes to grow this year in OPS. Even though the average class size hasn’t experienced a large jump, the district increased the class size caps for elementary and secondary levels in June.

“Knowing that we were not going to be able to fully staff all of our teachers this year — there’s just not enough teachers out there, not enough teacher candidates in our colleges of education, a nationwide problem — we began looking at alternatives,” Charles Wakefield, chief operating officer for OPS, said at a June 6 board meeting. “So we went back with a fine tooth comb through our numbers in class sizes.”

The elementary class size cap increased from 24 last year to 28 this year, according to district data. In middle school, the cap is now 30, up from 26. The high school cap is 35, increasing from last year’s cap of 28. Officials said most classes will follow the caps except courses like music or physical education, which typically have large class sizes.

Settlemyer said she has already started to hear from teachers about their concerns regarding class sizes. One pottery teacher recently reached out to ask about how she is going to teach a class of 37 students when she has only 25 pottery wheels.

Other metro-area districts reported their class sizes were either identical to last year or increased by a few students.

Only OPS and Bennington have definite class size caps, with Bennington’s ranging from 22 to 25 students in elementary and 25 to 30 students in secondary. Some districts said they have general targets that are subject to variables.

“We do have quite a few classes that are larger than we are used to in our district,” said Denise Klaus, president of the Bennington Education Association.

Klaus, who has been with the district for 30 years, said the teachers union is concerned about teacher shortages in family and consumer science, foreign language and special education.

While The World-Herald survey looked at Omaha-area districts, past data indicates smaller districts are not immune to the challenges of finding enough teachers.

Public school systems and districts statewide reported 482 positions as unfilled with fully qualified personnel, and 68 left vacant for 2021-22, according to an annual teacher vacancy survey the Nebraska Department of Education conducted last fall. Of those 482 positions, 138 positions were in districts or systems with fewer than 500 students, the department said.

Smaller class sizes benefit kids

In 2020, the National Education Association called on national leaders to reduce class sizes, and it cited research showing the benefits of smaller class sizes.

The NEA pointed to a Tennessee study that found students enrolled in small classes as children were more likely to complete advanced math and English courses, finish high school, graduate on time and graduate with honors.

A 2013 study published in the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management found class size benefits were especially pronounced for students of color, increasing their likelihood of earning a college degree and enrolling in higher-earning fields such as STEM, business and economics.

Given the stated benefits, some states have passed laws to cap class size.

In Nebraska, the Department of Education has rules on class sizes.

Schools that wish to remain accredited must ensure that the ratio of pupils to certificated staff members, computed on a full-time equivalency basis, in each school doesn’t exceed 25-to-1.

State officials say the rule has caused some confusion. They say the ratio is intended to apply districtwide and to count certified instructors, not certified staff working away from the classroom. It doesn’t mean every class must be held to 25, only the overall ratio, they said.

As such, it’s not as prescriptive as the laws in some states that specify caps for grade levels.

While individual district pupil-to-teacher ratios have moved up and down in recent years, the state’s overall ratios for elementary and secondary grades are little changed from five years ago, according to data compiled by the Nebraska Department of Education.

The ratio of students to teachers for elementary schools — which is not the same as class size — was 13.52-to-1 last school year. In 2017-18 it was 13.78. The secondary ratio was 13.37-to-1 last year and 13.29 in 2017-18.

Shortages not limited to teachers, public schools

Several metro-area districts have struggled to hire paraprofessionals to assist teachers in the classroom. That’s despite several districts boosting para pay in the last couple of years.

Last week, Papillion La Vista reported that they had filled all their teacher positions but still had openings for about 70 paras. The district raised para pay and benefits this year. Pay ranges from $14.57 to $16.02 an hour.

Millard Public Schools officials were still seeking to fill 50 para positions.

Millard officials increased the overall compensation package for paras by more than 11% the past two years. Starting pay for the 2022-23 school year is $13.32 as a base para wage.

Officials in the Ralston Public Schools said last week that they were close to filling all their para positions. The district raised para pay $2 an hour — the district’s base pay ranges from $14.28 to $15.49 an hour.

In the Bellevue Public Schools, instructional paras are making $14.23 an hour this year, up from $12.93 in 2021-22.

OPS would need more than 60 paraprofessionals to meet the same number the district had at the end of the 2021-22 school year. OPS raised its wages roughly a dollar for each position, so paraprofessionals now make between $14.50 and $15.90 depending on the position.

Some districts are also short classified staff, including those who work in nutrition service, custodial service, transportation or in other building support positions.

The difficulties aren’t limited to public school districts.

Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic schools face the same hiring challenges as the public schools, said Vickie Kauffold, superintendent of schools.

As of Friday, there were still more than 35 teacher openings advertised on the careers webpage for archdiocese schools, plus a number of paraprofessional and assistant teaching positions.

Kauffold said she didn’t have data on class sizes but said she hadn’t heard of any situations where class sizes were growing too large.

Ninety-three new Catholic school teachers attended a recent diocesan orientation, she said. They were a mix of fresh-out-of-college teachers, veteran teachers from out of state and teachers from public schools, she said.

“Our estimate is that around 60% were coming to us from public schools,” Kauffold said. “My guess as to the reason for their departure is because they were seeking a different type of work environment, one where they could openly talk about their faith.”

On the flip side, though, she said Catholic schools have lost teachers to public schools because of the higher salaries at public schools.

And like public schools, Catholic schools have lost teachers “who are just ready to be done with the stress of the classroom in today’s culture,” she said.

Educators find freedom in job market

While districts have worked to fill positions, the teacher shortage has presented some silver linings for educators. Newly certified teachers are finding plenty of job openings, often getting their first choice of districts.

In addition, veteran teachers are finding opportunities to switch districts, which can sometimes mean a boost in pay.

Sara Powell, who was a counselor at Bellevue East High School, made the move to Papillion-La Vista South High.

Counselors are in high demand as schools emphasize children’s mental health, she said.

Powell knew she wanted to be in Papillion La Vista, and only applied there. She had kids attending the district, and being on the same calendar as them, and closer to them, was “a huge draw.”

“There is just an opportunity to say, ‘This is where I want to plant my roots and grow and build a family and let my family grow as well,’” she said. “It is definitely a silver lining that there are opportunities out there to really look for what you want personally.”

The World-Herald interviewed several new teachers who said they likewise got hired by their district of choice.

Kendall Childers is teaching second grade at Aspen Creek Elementary in the Gretna Public Schools, where, according to the principal, there are no classes over 23 students.

“I chose Gretna because they are very welcoming,” Childers said. “I felt that from the second that I walked into the school and into central office. I feel like they truly just care about their educators and the students.”

Riley Olson is teaching ninth grade special education at Papillion-La Vista High School.

He graduated from college in 2020 with a business degree and got a job in Kansas City, but it fell through, he said. A swim coach at the Papillion La Vista district offered him a job coaching.

“I started working as a special education para at the high school and realized that’s what I love to do, what I want to do,” he said.

He earned his teaching certificate through the College of Saint Mary.

“It’s just good to see that program allowing people to access teaching without having to go through a four-year undergrad,” he said.

Olson said there were lots of job opportunities for him in just about every school district in the area, but he loved the culture at Papillion-La Vista High School.