Teacher shortage worsening across Nebraska, state report says

The teacher shortage worsened in Nebraska this school year, and the potential for consequences in the classroom is growing, according to a survey by the Nebraska Department of Education.

The number of reported unfilled teaching jobs across the state is up nearly 60% over last year, the department reported.

School officials who responded to the survey expressed concern about a shrinking applicant pool and less-qualified candidates applying.

Special education teachers remain in highest demand, as they have for years, but elementary education, career education and language arts slots are proving hard to fill.

“You look at a one-year snapshot, and you see a number of vacancies, and that’s concerning,” said John Spatz, executive director of the Nebraska Association of School Boards. “But, really, I look at the trend line. The trend line is what’s concerning.”

Public and nonpublic schools and educational service units across the state reported a total of 768.7 unfilled positions at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, up from 482 a year earlier.

The unfilled positions represent 2.75% of the total teaching positions in the state.

Public districts and ESUs statewide accounted for the bulk of the unfilled positions. In all, 147 districts and ESUs reported 694 unfilled positions.

Nonpublic systems — not all of whom responded to the survey — reported 74.7 unfilled positions.

An unfilled position, according to the survey, is one that was either left vacant or filled by someone not fully qualified.

Fully qualified is defined as someone with a regular Nebraska teaching certificate, the appropriate endorsement for the assigned class and the professional attributes sought by the school.

Under state accreditation rules, schools have limited flexibility for teachers to teach outside their endorsed area.

In public schools, for example, the state requires that at least 95% of teachers in elementary grades must teach in their endorsed area.

More than a quarter of this year’s unfilled positions across Nebraska were left vacant, the survey said. The number of positions left vacant rose from 68 in 2021 to 208 in 2022.

In 2019, 344 of 443 districts and systems responded to the annual survey, with 118 respondents reporting 321 unfilled positions.

A decade ago, 41 districts reported 74 unfilled positions.

Spatz said there’s growing interest in Nebraska in pulling together lawmakers and leaders of higher education and K-12 schools to develop a long-term state plan to address the shortage.

“At some point, we’ve got to figure out a way to get more people into the profession and into school districts,” he said.

According to this year’s survey, the most common reason stated for positions going unfilled was because no one applied for the job at all. Less often, the reason was a lack of qualified applicants for the endorsed area, schools reported. In some cases, a qualified applicant turned down the job offer.

“What we’re seeing is 10 years ago, for an elementary position, you might have 20 people apply,” Spatz said. “Now you might have three people apply.”

So how did schools cover the positions this year?

According to the survey, most often the position was not filled, though sometimes the school hired someone not appropriately endorsed in the content area. Less often schools hired someone with a transitional permit or covered a position with substitutes, the survey found.

Over a month ago, Chadron Public Schools posted a job opening for a special-education teacher.

As of Friday, no one had applied, superintendent Ginger Meyer said.

She’s hopeful that applicants will come knocking this spring.

Meyer said she succeeded in finding qualified teachers to fill the district’s openings to start the year. However, the number of applicants was about half as many as normal, she said.

The data from the 2022 Teacher Vacancy Survey Report offers the latest glimpse into the shortage that started before the pandemic but has grown since.

Various reasons are blamed for the shortage, among them low pay relative to other jobs, the perception that teaching is an undesirable career, student behavior issues, poor or unsupportive administrators, rigid certification requirements, political pressures and the stresses of the pandemic.

The survey was open in October to all Nebraska PK-12 public school districts, nonpublic school systems and educational service units.

Overall, 402 of the state’s 436 districts, nonpublic systems and ESUs responded — up from 324 in 2021. Ninety-nine percent of public schools and ESUs responded.

Topping the list of unfilled positions were special education, elementary education and career education.

Other hard-to-fill positions were language arts, science, math and speech language pathology.

Additional areas of need were instrumental and vocal music, early childhood education areas, art, world languages and counselors.

Spatz said other school-related jobs also are proving hard to fill, not just those in the classroom.

“It’s bus drivers. It’s cooks. It’s custodians. It’s paras. It’s administrators. It’s really everything,” he said. “And that’s putting an awful strain on schools across the state, rural and urban.”

