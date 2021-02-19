Teacher vaccinations gaining steam as Sarpy-Cass sets start date of March 1

The state is still directing health departments to use 90% of their vaccination allotments for people 65 and older. Some teachers and substitutes have been vaccinated through that effort.

For other educators, the doses will come from the 10% of the vaccines that health departments are authorized to put toward vaccinating essential worker groups as laid out in the state’s priority system.

Health departments across the state have been working their way through that priority list, which puts first responders, utility workers and staff of homeless shelters and correctional facilities ahead of teachers.

Officials are saying that the amount of vaccine available for teachers initially could be limited.

In Sarpy and Cass Counties, vaccines will be administered to employees according to a plan worked out between the health department and school districts, said Papillion La Vista Public Schools spokeswoman Annette Eyman.