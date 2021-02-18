Teacher who read passage containing N-word to English class 'meant no malice,' Archdiocese says

The Archdiocese released a statement saying the incident was reviewed, including by members of its equity and diversity team.

"We are convinced that the teacher meant no malice or harm and supports the dignity of all human persons," it said.

The Archdiocese said "we have learned that more work needs to be done in the area of coaching our teachers about culturally responsive language and historic trauma experienced by people of diverse cultures and backgrounds."

Schools superintendent Vickie Kauffold said she could not make public whether the teacher would be disciplined because it's a personnel matter.

The Archdiocese said the book is included in the recommended curriculum for its schools.

Kauffold said the Archdiocese does not mandate what books are read at its schools.​

She said it's become clear the Archdiocese needs to continue to provide professional development training so that teachers and administrators can properly vet materials to make sure that they don't have any cultural biases that would be harmful to kids.

​"We are to the point where even though that is the author's experience, we still need to not say those words, because using those words just creates more problems, especially in today's climate," she said.

