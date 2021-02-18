Teacher who read passage containing N-word to English class 'meant no malice,' Archdiocese says

A teacher at Holy Name Catholic School in Omaha meant no harm when she read to students a passage containing the N-word from a biography of a noted Black civil rights figure, the superintendent of Archdiocese of Omaha schools said Thursday.
A clip of the teacher reading the passage to eighth-graders ended up on Twitter, where some posters criticized the teacher.
The video, clipped from an hour-long English lesson, was taken out of context to make the lesson plan sound racist and inflammatory, the Archdiocese said.
The teacher read the passage from "Voice of Freedom: Fannie Lou Hamer — Spirit of the Civil Rights Movement," written by Carole Boston Weatherford, an African-American author.
Before reading the passage, the teacher issued a "language warning" to her students.
In the passage, Hamer, a civil rights advocate in the 1960s, recounts an incident where she was beaten by jailers.
"They just kept beating me," she says in the book, "The jailer's telling me 'You (N-word) bitch, we're gonna make you wish you were dead.'"
The teacher spoke the racial slur as it was in the book.
According to National Women’s History Museum, Hamer rose from humble beginnings in the Mississippi Delta to become one of the most important, passionate and powerful voices of the civil and voting rights movements and a leader in the efforts for greater economic opportunities for African-Americans.
The Archdiocese released a statement saying the incident was reviewed, including by members of its equity and diversity team.
"We are convinced that the teacher meant no malice or harm and supports the dignity of all human persons," it said.
The Archdiocese said "we have learned that more work needs to be done in the area of coaching our teachers about culturally responsive language and historic trauma experienced by people of diverse cultures and backgrounds."
Schools superintendent Vickie Kauffold said she could not make public whether the teacher would be disciplined because it's a personnel matter.
The Archdiocese said the book is included in the recommended curriculum for its schools.
Kauffold said the Archdiocese does not mandate what books are read at its schools.
She said it's become clear the Archdiocese needs to continue to provide professional development training so that teachers and administrators can properly vet materials to make sure that they don't have any cultural biases that would be harmful to kids.
"We are to the point where even though that is the author's experience, we still need to not say those words, because using those words just creates more problems, especially in today's climate," she said.
