Teacher's alleged use of racial slur leads to sit-in, disruption at Bellevue West

Extra police officers were called to Bellevue West High School Monday after a student sit-in, prompted by a teacher's alleged use of a racial slur, turned disruptive, a school district spokesperson said.

A parent had raised concerns last week about the alleged use of the slur by the teacher, saying that their child felt unsafe, spokeswoman Amanda Oliver said. The child was a bystander in a classroom.

"Dad was not OK that the teacher was not being fired immediately," she said.

On Monday, school leaders started hearing that there was going to be a student sit-in over the matter, she said.

Between 30 and 40 students gathered in the school commons instead of going to class, she said. The sit-in was "very peaceful," Oliver said.

At some point, she said, a smaller group of students felt they weren't getting answers or information they wanted.

They began to proceed toward the classroom where the alleged incident took place last week and began to get "disruptive," she said.

"We ended up, at that point, putting the school into a hold status — not a lockdown, not a lockout — just a hold status where we keep people out of the hallways and just in their classroom," Oliver said.

A school resource officer called for additional officers who assisted in "getting everything calmed down and people to class who were going to go to class," she said.

The hold was about 10 minutes long, she said.

"I think everything was really supportive for the students, to share their voice about their concerns and what they're upset with," she said. "But I would say it definitely transitioned from peaceful to more disruptive. That's when we did the hold."

The employment status of the teacher was not made public Tuesday.

The district issued a statement saying it "does not condone the use of racial slurs in any manner or environment from students or staff."​

Oliver said school officials confirmed there was a racial slur used in the classroom, but she could not confirm that it was the teacher who said it.

Asked about the teacher's employment status, she said the situation is a personnel matter.