Teachers union now backs handing management of OPS pension system to state

Unified backing from the Omaha Public Schools, its teachers union and a key Nebraska lawmaker may pave the way for the state to take over management of the district’s troubled pension fund.
One big hurdle for Legislative Bill 147 was recently cleared when the Omaha Education Association reversed its position and backed the plan. That came after State Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, the bill’s sponsor, agreed to amend it to ensure that Omaha teachers would have a seat on the board that would oversee the fund starting in 2024.
The change to state management would not absolve OPS of the massive $848 million shortfall in the Omaha School Employees Retirement System, which will remain the responsibility of the district and its taxpayers. A World-Herald investigation two years ago traced most of the shortfall to investment blunders by the district-appointed trustees who ran the system.
Kolterman, chairman of the Legislature’s Retirement Systems Committee, said it’s hoped that once the state operates OSERS, the retirement system will save some money in the long term.
But the change is also intended to give both OPS employees and taxpayers confidence that the system is being run right. That confidence will be important in the coming years as the district works to bring the fund back to solvency.
“The people in Omaha need to see the money is being handled properly and the plan is being run efficiently,” Kolterman said.
The World-Herald investigation in 2019 revealed mismanagement and bad investment decisions by the OSERS trustees that cost the retirement system more than $500 million.
The paper found that the trustees — most of them district leaders, representatives of employee unions or retirees — bailed heavily on the stock market amid the 2008 crash, locking in big losses. They proceeded to move much of that money into atypical and exotic investments such as real estate in India and oil in Kazakhstan, many of which proved big losers.
The paper also revealed that the trustees had put more than half of the system’s dollars into investments with ties to the fund’s investment adviser, despite that obvious conflict of interest. More than 20% of OSERS funds remain locked into those poor investments by contract, continuing to cost the district millions of dollars annually in potential investment gains.
The huge shortfall is now forcing the district to spend roughly $25 million a year to begin to bring the fund back to solvency — a figure projected to keep growing. OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan has called the system’s unfunded liability “an epic disaster.”
OPS is one of only six school districts in the nation to operate its own pension fund. All other Nebraska K-12 school employees are part of a statewide system administered by the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems.
In all, NPERS, based in Lincoln, administers six different public pension plans. OSERS would become the seventh under Kolterman’s bill.
The Legislature already gave investment responsibility for the OPS pension system to the state, stripping that job away from the OSERS trustees. Kolterman’s bill would give the state the remaining responsibilities, such as sending monthly retirement checks.
A study completed in September estimated that having NPERS operate the plan would save roughly $250,000 a year. The current OSERS budget is $1.1 million.
But there would also be upfront costs of about $4 million for technology to integrate the two systems — costs that could reach $6 million in a worst-case scenario.
Logan and OPS have committed to having the district cover those costs, believing that it’s worth it in the long run. Pension funds are always operated for the long haul, as a teacher hired today most likely will not retire for decades.
“We believe the transfer of management is the logical next step to take for the health and sustainability of the OSERS plan,” Logan said during a recent hearing in Lincoln.
The Omaha teachers union had originally opposed the transfer, concerned that teachers could lose their voice in their retirement system.
But that position changed when Kolterman pledged to amend the plan, ensuring that an OPS teacher will be the OSERS representative to the board that oversees NPERS.
Previously, the bill wasn’t specific on requirements for the OSERS representative, who would be chosen by the governor. Kolterman said the promised amendment is consistent with the state K-12 retirement plan, whose interests are served on the board by two educators.
“That voice is important,” said Robert Miller, president of the teachers union. “Our members want to make sure that their retirement is sound and strong, whether they are retiring in three years or in 20.”
Now that the teachers union supports the bill, the only opposition in the recent hearing came from an organization representing current OPS retirees.
Retirees and teachers would lose the convenience and personal services they receive through the OSERS office at OPS headquarters, said retiree Walta Sue Dodd.
“Changing management is a bad idea,” she said. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Kolterman responded by pointing to the shortfall that leaves OSERS with only 64% of the money required to meet future obligations. “I would say that is broken,” he said. “And it needs to be fixed.”
Kolterman’s plan would also require OSERS to complete a compliance audit this year. His committee learned that it’s been 70 years since OSERS performed an audit to ensure that the system is complying with all IRS rules governing pensions.
The bill would dissolve the current OSERS board of trustees and allow the school board to appoint a new board that would see OSERS through the three-year transition to state management.
Pat Bourne, a former state senator who now leads the trustees, said the board took no position on the transfer plan last week, leaving the decision to lawmakers and the groups affected.
Only one trustee remains from when the investment mistakes were made. That trustee, retired teacher Roger Rea, has also been outspoken in opposition to the state transfer.
Kolterman said he wants to make sure that any transition is overseen by a board committed to seeing it succeed.
“This is a big undertaking,” he said.
Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021
cordes@owh.com, 402-444-1130, twitter.com/henrycordes