Teachers union now backs handing management of OPS pension system to state

Unified backing from the Omaha Public Schools, its teachers union and a key Nebraska lawmaker may pave the way for the state to take over management of the district’s troubled pension fund.

One big hurdle for Legislative Bill 147 was recently cleared when the Omaha Education Association reversed its position and backed the plan. That came after State Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, the bill’s sponsor, agreed to amend it to ensure that Omaha teachers would have a seat on the board that would oversee the fund starting in 2024.

The change to state management would not absolve OPS of the massive $848 million shortfall in the Omaha School Employees Retirement System, which will remain the responsibility of the district and its taxpayers. A World-Herald investigation two years ago traced most of the shortfall to investment blunders by the district-appointed trustees who ran the system.

Kolterman, chairman of the Legislature’s Retirement Systems Committee, said it’s hoped that once the state operates OSERS, the retirement system will save some money in the long term.