Teaching in class and online at the same time is a 'heavy lift' for Omaha-area educators

“The teacher must instruct, manage behaviors of those in class and virtually while still maintaining 6 feet away from students,” Miller said.

Millard Superintendent Jim Sutfin said the remote learning option is a short-term solution, one his district needs right now for medically fragile students and those who must quarantine.

“At least now, they can continue to get their education,” he said.

Tim Royers, president of the Millard Education Association, said concurrent teaching is “a real heavy lift for teachers.”

They are doing their best to “find their groove,” he said, but it takes a lot more time to plan, grade and give students feedback.

Sutfin said he agreed that teachers are stressed.

To alleviate stress on teachers and give them more time for planning lessons, Sutfin has proposed altering the calendar to add three planning days, on Sept. 25, Nov. 3 and Jan. 4. He said he would ask the school board to approve the change at its next meeting.

Royers said additional planning time “was the most requested thing” among the district’s teachers.