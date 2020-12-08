Ten UNO professors accept buyouts as budget struggles continue

Only 10 University of Nebraska at Omaha faculty members applied for an early retirement buyout this fall while 61 did so a year ago at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Early retirement buyouts give colleges a way to shed older, comparatively high-paid tenured professors during times when universities and colleges find budgets tight. Increasingly, many colleges seek younger, lower-paid faculty members or adjunct professors, who teach part-time on the cheap.
Colleges lose experienced professors with institutional knowledge in the process, but they can gain new blood with fresh ideas.
Buyouts are being used by colleges around the country, said Michael Baumgartner, head of the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education. “That’s a widespread strategy,” Baumgartner said. “It happens during recessions in particular.”
UNL had a strong response last year while the University of Nebraska at Kearney had only eight take the buyout a year ago. UNO offered an early retirement faculty buyout both this year and last. Eighteen at UNO received the buyout last year. The NU Medical Center didn’t offer one and Iowa State University is in the midst of a buyout offer to older faculty and staff.
Paul Landow, an associate professor of political science, took the UNO buyout last year and concluded his career this summer. At 72, Landow said he is pleased with the decision.
“It was time to let a younger person take my place,” he said Monday.
Melissa Lee, spokeswoman for the NU system, said 407 professors met the criteria for the voluntary faculty buyouts last year and about two-thirds of them were UNL professors.
The NU institutions have offered the option to tenured faculty members who are 62 years of age or older with at least 10 years of work in the NU system. Those who accept it receive a lump-sum payment equaling 80% of their base salary.
Over time, the institution saves money. Baumgartner said an older tenured faculty member, for instance, might make $120,000 a year while a young one might earn $60,000 a year. This varies widely by discipline and other factors.
Elliott Ostler, UNO Faculty Senate president, said the offers give faculty members alternatives and are logical cost-cutters. “It makes sense for long-term savings,” Ostler said.
Adjunct professors make much less, too. They work from semester to semester with little job security and often don’t receive health insurance.
Baumgartner said early retirement offers frequently don’t get a big response. “Faculty like to retire on their own terms,” he said.
Tom Harnisch, vice president for government relations with Colorado-based State Higher Education Executive Officers Association, said such offers have been made by colleges across the country.
“I don’t expect the trend to do anything but accelerate in the months ahead,” Harnisch said, in part because of costs related to coronavirus. “The trend is simply a result of budgetary challenges facing colleges and universities throughout the country.”
Martonia Gaskill, UNK’s Faculty Senate president, said many older professors love what they do, want to continue to be productive, and don’t want to leave their research agendas behind.
The buyouts can hurt faculty morale and quality if numerous high-profile professors take them, Gaskill said. On the other hand, she said, a university can use those openings to create more diversity in its faculty ranks.
“But again,” she said, “there’s no guarantee that they’re going to do that.”
