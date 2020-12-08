Ten UNO professors apply for buyouts as budget struggles continue

Paul Landow, an associate professor of political science, took the UNO buyout last year and concluded his career this summer. At 72, Landow said he is pleased with the decision.

“It was time to let a younger person take my place,” he said Monday.

Melissa Lee, spokeswoman for the NU system, said 407 professors met the criteria for the voluntary faculty buyouts last year and about two-thirds of them were UNL professors.

The NU institutions have offered the option to tenured faculty members who are 62 years of age or older with at least 10 years of work in the NU system. Those who accept it receive a lump-sum payment equaling 80% of their base salary.

Over time, the institution saves money. Baumgartner said an older tenured faculty member, for instance, might make $120,000 a year while a young one might earn $60,000 a year. This varies widely by discipline and other factors.

Elliott Ostler, UNO Faculty Senate president, said the offers give faculty members alternatives and are logical cost-cutters. “It makes sense for long-term savings,” Ostler said.

Adjunct professors make much less, too. They work from semester to semester with little job security and often don’t receive health insurance.