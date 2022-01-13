Text message about CRT sparks controversy in Westside school board race

The Westside school board's upcoming caucus became embroiled in controversy this week when a text message circulated on social media urging support for candidates who would "give us a chance to get the critical race theory bulls--- (white shaming) out of the schools."

The message, which was shared widely on social media, was sent by Joe Fulcher, who has since apologized and said he was speaking for himself and not the candidates he was backing.

In the text, he urged people to vote for four candidates — Miles deMayo, Suzanne DeJong, Mike Boyle and Colby Rinker — in the Feb. 1 caucus.

Boyle and Rinker have since dropped out of the race, leaving seven candidates running for two seats on the Westside school board. The top four candidates from the caucus will advance to the May 10 election.

Fulcher noted in the text that current board members Adam Yale and Kris Karnes are both seeking re-election.

"If we can get people to vote for our 4, it eliminates votes for adam & kris," Fulcher wrote, adding later: "Please keep this on the down low, as we want to surprise the 'enemy.' "