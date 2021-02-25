The show must go on: UNMC will hold Match Day ceremony at drive-in theater

Last March, the pandemic scuttled the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine's traditional in-person celebration of Match Day, the day medical students across the country find out where they will spend the next phase of their medical training.

This year, UNMC officials decided that the show must go on.

On March 19, students will wheel in to the Falconwood Park Drive-In in Bellevue for a socially distanced Match Day that will allow them to observe most of the usual traditions under the open sky.

"It's a little bit different, but it should be exciting and fun," said Lauren Greufe, president of the college's class of 2021.

Dr. Wendy Grant, the college's associate dean for admissions and student affairs, said students were on their own last year when they received their match notifications.

The goal this year was to make sure that they could share the day, one of the biggest in their medical school careers, with their classmates and family members, some of whom are also having the next few years of their lives laid out for them.

"We felt as a team it was too important not to try," Grant said.