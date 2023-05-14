Below is The World-Herald's 2023 All Eastern Academic Team.
Also check out The World-Herald's All State Academic team, All Metro Academic team, All West-Central Academic team and honorable mentions.
MEET THE FIRST TEAM
Manishika Balamurugan
Lincoln High
Parents: Mullai Balamurugan, Balamurugan Balasubramanian
Class rank: no rank out of 698
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Michigan-Ann Arbor; psychology
Accomplishments: National Honor Society secretary; cross country team leader; Presidential Scholars candidate; superior soloist and quartet awards at solo/small-ensemble contest; awarded scholarship to take UNL course while in high school; cross country letter, team leader award, academic all-conference, scholar-athlete award; Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award
Kennedy Bartee
Lincoln High
Parents: Derek and Wendy Bartee
Class rank: no rank out of 698
Test scores: 34 ACT, 1420 SAT
College: Loyola Marymount; environmental science
Accomplishments: Student council vice president and social media coordinator; cross country team captain; International Baccalaureate diploma candidate; National Merit commended; NCPA Academic All-State for cross country and track; two-time cross country super-state team; honor roll with highest distinction all semesters
Cameron Coen
Lincoln Southwest
Parents: Andy and Julie Coen
Class rank: no rank out of 596
Test scores: 36 ACT, 1580 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: Southern California; astronautical engineering
Accomplishments: Science Olympiad captain; public forum co-captain in debate; National Speech and Debate Association Honors Society Degree of Outstanding Distinction; AP Scholar with Distinction; Science Olympiad 2021 national qualifier; public forum debate 2021 national qualifier; Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy in French, gold level
Abby Crotteau
Lincoln High
Parents: Susan and Adam Crotteau
Class rank: no rank out of 698
Test score: 35 ACT
College: Smith College; undecided
Accomplishments: Tri-M Music Honor Society secretary, Link Crew leader; two-time girls state tennis tournament ranked player; NMEA All-State Orchestra member; Presidential Scholars candidate; raised $2,000 as leader of Feminists for Change Holiday Drive; Youth Leadership Lincoln selected member
Noah Janke
Norfolk
Parents: Daniel and Anna Janke
Class rank: 2 out of 325
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: UNL Raikes; mechanical engineering
Accomplishments: Trombone music tech in marching band; National Honor Society president; NIETOC National Speech Tournament qualifier; three-time state Quiz Bowl qualifier; UNL Probe individual math competition qualifier; Skills USA additive Manufacturing state runner-up; national rural and small town recognition from College Board
Daniel Kasparek
Waverly
Parents: Doug and Deborah Kasparek
Class rank: 1 out of 177
Test score: 35 ACT
College: UNL Raikes; computer engineering
Accomplishments: FBLA chapter reporter; drumline section leader; National FBLA Conference qualifier in advertising; NCAP Academic All-State in cross country; outstanding member of varsity band; 3,200-meter relay school-record holder; Youth Salute scholarship recipient (awarded based on leadership positions held)
Claire Kniss
Lincoln Southwest
Parents: Brea and Matthew Kniss
Class rank: no rank out of 596
Test score: 36 ACT
College: Baylor; biology
Accomplishments: Fellowship of Christian Athletes student leader, Cares Club student leader; Presidential Scholars candidate; Academic All-American 2022; founder of free ACT preparation program; varsity soccer letter four times; unified track and field letter three times
Cade Matthew Rasmussen
Fremont
Parents: Matt and Cari Rasmussen
Class rank: 16 out of 398
Test scores: 36 ACT, 1560 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: UNL; biological systems engineering
Accomplishments: Choir president, student council committee chairman; member of state track championship team; pep rally emcee; lead roles in musicals
Mason Severson
Norris
Parents: Janeanne Severson, Perry Severson
Class rank: 2 out of 167
Test Score: 35 ACT
College: UNL; history
Accomplishments: Drum major; Quiz Bowl captain; World Language Distinguished Scholar; Lincoln Elks Lodge #80, High Honors Achievement in Social Studies and History; EMC Quiz Bowl champion; national Quiz Bowl individual qualifier; state and national Quiz Bowl team qualifier
Natalie Thompson
Lincoln Southwest
Parents: Jennifer and Rick Thompson
Class rank: no rank out of 596
Test Score: 35 ACT
College: Georgetown; biology
Accomplishments: Nanotechnology student researcher at UNL; cheer team secretary; female leader in the making for Girls Organization in Leadership and Development; No. 1 singles player for tennis and earned seventh place at state tennis and fourth place at Heartland Athletic Conference; selected as gifted panel member for department meetings; French National Honor Society
Leo Turner
Lincoln Southeast
Parents: Mary and Joseph Turner
Class rank: no rank out of 492
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Alabama; physics and math
Accomplishments: Director of DoReMigos (school barbershop choir), cross country team captain; NCPA Academic All State in swimming; NMEA All-State Chorus; two-time swim and dive letter winner; AP Scholar with Distinction; Presidential Scholars candidate
Derek Wang
Blair
Parents: Shiang-min Wang and Meiyuh Wang
Class rank: 3 out of 137
Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Columbia University; computer science
Accomplishments: Class treasurer; FBLA first vice president, NHS second vice president, student senate publicist, senior mentor; FBLA management information systems national finalist, state first place; FBLA American enterprise project national competitor, state first place; Spanish 2 student of the year; Runza Student of the Week; People of Washington County publication
SECOND TEAM
Lillian Johnson
Lincoln Pius X
Parents: Justin and Amy Johnson
Class rank: no rank out of 278
Test score: 34 ACT
Kolton Jueneman
Waverly
Parents: Brian and Christina Jueneman
Class rank: 1 out of 177
Test score: 34 ACT
Cougar Konzem
Ashland-Greenwood
Parents: Matt and Tammy Konzem
Class rank: 1 out of 78
Test score: 33 ACT
Daniel Kumm
Lincoln East
Parents: Todd Kumm and Suzan Pae
Class rank: no rank out of 640
Test scores: 34 ACT, 1550 SAT, Nat. Merit
Isabella Lecher
Lincoln Southeast
Parents: Jennifer DeCamp, Jeffery Lecher
Class rank: no rank out of 492
Test score: 34 ACT
Carmen Marley
Lincoln High
Parents: Kate Marley, Tom Marley
Class rank: no rank out of 698
Test scores: 34 ACT, 1230 SAT
Jackson Miller
Lincoln Southeast
Parents: Kathryn and Keith Miller
Class rank: no rank out of 492
Test score: 35 ACT
Cooper Penkava
Lincoln East
Parents: Alyssa Kaufhold Santana Smuty
Class rank: no rank out of 640
Test scores: 35 ACT, 1550 SAT, Nat. Merit
Eswar Ramamurthy
Lincoln East
Parents: Bhuvana Gopal, Byrav Ramamurthy
Class rank: no rank out of 640
Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
Logan Eugene Scott
Wahoo
Parents: Todd and Julie Scott
Class rank: 3 out of 83
Test score: 35 ACT
Caleb Sechler
Oakland-Craig
Parents: Mike and Traci Sechler
Class rank: 1 out of 34
Test score: 35 ACT
Jocelyn Tisdale
Lincoln High
Parents: Carla Tisdale and Paul Tisdale
Class rank: no rank out of 698
Test score: 33 ACT
