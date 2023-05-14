Below is The World-Herald's 2023 All Eastern Academic Team.

MEET THE FIRST TEAM

Manishika Balamurugan

Lincoln High

Parents: Mullai Balamurugan, Balamurugan Balasubramanian

Class rank: no rank out of 698

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Michigan-Ann Arbor; psychology

Accomplishments: National Honor Society secretary; cross country team leader; Presidential Scholars candidate; superior soloist and quartet awards at solo/small-ensemble contest; awarded scholarship to take UNL course while in high school; cross country letter, team leader award, academic all-conference, scholar-athlete award; Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award

Kennedy Bartee

Lincoln High

Parents: Derek and Wendy Bartee

Class rank: no rank out of 698

Test scores: 34 ACT, 1420 SAT

College: Loyola Marymount; environmental science

Accomplishments: Student council vice president and social media coordinator; cross country team captain; International Baccalaureate diploma candidate; National Merit commended; NCPA Academic All-State for cross country and track; two-time cross country super-state team; honor roll with highest distinction all semesters

Cameron Coen

Lincoln Southwest

Parents: Andy and Julie Coen

Class rank: no rank out of 596

Test scores: 36 ACT, 1580 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Southern California; astronautical engineering

Accomplishments: Science Olympiad captain; public forum co-captain in debate; National Speech and Debate Association Honors Society Degree of Outstanding Distinction; AP Scholar with Distinction; Science Olympiad 2021 national qualifier; public forum debate 2021 national qualifier; Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy in French, gold level

Abby Crotteau

Lincoln High

Parents: Susan and Adam Crotteau

Class rank: no rank out of 698

Test score: 35 ACT

College: Smith College; undecided

Accomplishments: Tri-M Music Honor Society secretary, Link Crew leader; two-time girls state tennis tournament ranked player; NMEA All-State Orchestra member; Presidential Scholars candidate; raised $2,000 as leader of Feminists for Change Holiday Drive; Youth Leadership Lincoln selected member

Noah Janke

Norfolk

Parents: Daniel and Anna Janke

Class rank: 2 out of 325

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UNL Raikes; mechanical engineering

Accomplishments: Trombone music tech in marching band; National Honor Society president; NIETOC National Speech Tournament qualifier; three-time state Quiz Bowl qualifier; UNL Probe individual math competition qualifier; Skills USA additive Manufacturing state runner-up; national rural and small town recognition from College Board

Daniel Kasparek

Waverly

Parents: Doug and Deborah Kasparek

Class rank: 1 out of 177

Test score: 35 ACT

College: UNL Raikes; computer engineering

Accomplishments: FBLA chapter reporter; drumline section leader; National FBLA Conference qualifier in advertising; NCAP Academic All-State in cross country; outstanding member of varsity band; 3,200-meter relay school-record holder; Youth Salute scholarship recipient (awarded based on leadership positions held)

Claire Kniss

Lincoln Southwest

Parents: Brea and Matthew Kniss

Class rank: no rank out of 596

Test score: 36 ACT

College: Baylor; biology

Accomplishments: Fellowship of Christian Athletes student leader, Cares Club student leader; Presidential Scholars candidate; Academic All-American 2022; founder of free ACT preparation program; varsity soccer letter four times; unified track and field letter three times

Cade Matthew Rasmussen

Fremont

Parents: Matt and Cari Rasmussen

Class rank: 16 out of 398

Test scores: 36 ACT, 1560 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: UNL; biological systems engineering

Accomplishments: Choir president, student council committee chairman; member of state track championship team; pep rally emcee; lead roles in musicals

Mason Severson

Norris

Parents: Janeanne Severson, Perry Severson

Class rank: 2 out of 167

Test Score: 35 ACT

College: UNL; history

Accomplishments: Drum major; Quiz Bowl captain; World Language Distinguished Scholar; Lincoln Elks Lodge #80, High Honors Achievement in Social Studies and History; EMC Quiz Bowl champion; national Quiz Bowl individual qualifier; state and national Quiz Bowl team qualifier

Natalie Thompson

Lincoln Southwest

Parents: Jennifer and Rick Thompson

Class rank: no rank out of 596

Test Score: 35 ACT

College: Georgetown; biology

Accomplishments: Nanotechnology student researcher at UNL; cheer team secretary; female leader in the making for Girls Organization in Leadership and Development; No. 1 singles player for tennis and earned seventh place at state tennis and fourth place at Heartland Athletic Conference; selected as gifted panel member for department meetings; French National Honor Society

Leo Turner

Lincoln Southeast

Parents: Mary and Joseph Turner

Class rank: no rank out of 492

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Alabama; physics and math

Accomplishments: Director of DoReMigos (school barbershop choir), cross country team captain; NCPA Academic All State in swimming; NMEA All-State Chorus; two-time swim and dive letter winner; AP Scholar with Distinction; Presidential Scholars candidate

Derek Wang

Blair

Parents: Shiang-min Wang and Meiyuh Wang

Class rank: 3 out of 137

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Columbia University; computer science

Accomplishments: Class treasurer; FBLA first vice president, NHS second vice president, student senate publicist, senior mentor; FBLA management information systems national finalist, state first place; FBLA American enterprise project national competitor, state first place; Spanish 2 student of the year; Runza Student of the Week; People of Washington County publication

SECOND TEAM

Lillian Johnson

Lincoln Pius X

Parents: Justin and Amy Johnson

Class rank: no rank out of 278

Test score: 34 ACT

Kolton Jueneman

Waverly

Parents: Brian and Christina Jueneman

Class rank: 1 out of 177

Test score: 34 ACT

Cougar Konzem

Ashland-Greenwood

Parents: Matt and Tammy Konzem

Class rank: 1 out of 78

Test score: 33 ACT

Daniel Kumm

Lincoln East

Parents: Todd Kumm and Suzan Pae

Class rank: no rank out of 640

Test scores: 34 ACT, 1550 SAT, Nat. Merit

Isabella Lecher

Lincoln Southeast

Parents: Jennifer DeCamp, Jeffery Lecher

Class rank: no rank out of 492

Test score: 34 ACT

Carmen Marley

Lincoln High

Parents: Kate Marley, Tom Marley

Class rank: no rank out of 698

Test scores: 34 ACT, 1230 SAT

Jackson Miller

Lincoln Southeast

Parents: Kathryn and Keith Miller

Class rank: no rank out of 492

Test score: 35 ACT

Cooper Penkava

Lincoln East

Parents: Alyssa Kaufhold Santana Smuty

Class rank: no rank out of 640

Test scores: 35 ACT, 1550 SAT, Nat. Merit

Eswar Ramamurthy

Lincoln East

Parents: Bhuvana Gopal, Byrav Ramamurthy

Class rank: no rank out of 640

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

Logan Eugene Scott

Wahoo

Parents: Todd and Julie Scott

Class rank: 3 out of 83

Test score: 35 ACT

Caleb Sechler

Oakland-Craig

Parents: Mike and Traci Sechler

Class rank: 1 out of 34

Test score: 35 ACT

Jocelyn Tisdale

Lincoln High

Parents: Carla Tisdale and Paul Tisdale

Class rank: no rank out of 698

Test score: 33 ACT

