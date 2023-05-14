Below is The World-Herald's 2023 All Metro Academic Team.
MEET THE FIRST TEAM
Nayera Abdessalam
Omaha North
Parents: Cindy and Shahab Abdessalam
Class rank: 1 out of 389
Test scores: 35 ACT, 1530 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: Arizona; physics and astronomy, with computer science minor
Accomplishments: Student council vice president; founder and co-chair of Computer Science and Technology Academy student advisory board; Building Omaha Scholar Athlete of the Year; super-state cross country team; first-place news story at UNO newspaper competition; National Center for Women & Information Technology regional finalist; AP Scholar with Distinction
Sophie Cullum
Omaha Central
Parents: Katy Simmons and Alistair Cullum
Class rank: 9 out of 616
Test score: 34 ACT
College: Fordham; international relations and psychology
Accomplishments: Student council; yearbook editor; publicity crew head for drama department; National Ethics Bowl state champion team; organized fundraiser for local Refugee Empowerment Center; publication of psychology research on national level on pain-relieving effects of morphine/ketamine mixtures
Hadassah Lademi Davies
Omaha Westside
Parents: Dele and Arike Davies
Class rank: 1 out of 519
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Texas-Austin; oboe
Accomplishments: Marching band drum major; Quiz Bowl president; state all-class long jump champion; four-year NMEA All-State Oboist; NSBA State Jazz Festival grand champions (concert jazz band)/best rhythm section (piano); co-founder of band Bible study; 5 on every AP test so far
Elizabeth Foreman
Omaha Marian
Parents: Carol Foreman and Steve Foreman
Class rank: no rank out of 169
Test scores: 36 ACT, 1590 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: Creighton; finance
Accomplishments: Math club president; Burn Literary Arts Magazine assistant editor; Presidential Scholars candidate; valedictorian; Mu Alpha Theta math honor society; National English Honor Society; Science National Honor Society; Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica; AP Scholar with Distinction; Omaha Section of the American Chemical Society award; school's lab coat honor.
Louis Giacalone
Elkhorn South
Parents: Louis and Christine Giacalone
Class rank: 1 out of 361
Test score: 36 ACT
College: Duke; biochemistry and neuroscience, music minor
Accomplishments: National Honor Society president; Presidential Scholars semifinalist; junior/senior class boards; French Club officer; AP Scholar with Distinction; NAfME All-National Honor Concert Band second-chair tuba, all-state first-chair tuba; NCPA Academic All-State in tennis; founded "Summer Buddies," a summer program providing special-needs students social opportunities
Bhavya Krishnan
Millard North
Parents: Purathatil Krishnan
Class rank: no rank out of 638
Test Score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Tulsa; exercise and sports science
Accomplishments: Vice president of Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica; JV soccer captain two seasons; Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy; National Spanish Exam 99th percentile; Joseph Adams Senior Scholarship; AP Scholar with Distinction
Shiv Lele
Millard North
Parents: Manjiri Lele, Subodh Lele
Class rank: no rank out of 638
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Penn; chemistry
Accomplishments: Science Bowl captain; debate policy captain; UNL Math Day two-time individual first place; U.S. Chemistry Olympiad top 175 in nation; seventh in state in No. 2 doubles tennis; three-time American Invitational Mathematics Exam qualifier; state finalist and national qualifier in policy debate
Nathan Liu
Millard North
Parents: Yutong Liu, Shiying Hu
Class rank: no rank out of 638
Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Penn; political science
Accomplishments: Debate team captain; UNICEF club president; No. 1-ranked debater in state, No. 18 in U.S.; National Speech and Debate Association-Outstanding Distinction (awarded to top 4% of debaters in the nation); soccer metro finalist and district finalist top 21 at the Tournament of Champions (debate national championship)
Leo Pechous
Elkhorn South
Parents: Donald and Nicole Pechous
Class rank: 17 out of 361
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: UNO; architectural engineering
Accomplishments: Senior class board vice president; marching band section leader; NHS tutor; AP Scholar with Honor; Presidential Scholar candidate; perfect GPA; Quiz Bowl state champions; NSAA multiactivity student (cross country, track, band)
Ina Satpathy
Omaha Duchesne
Parents: Jayashree Pani and Hemant Satpathy
Class rank: no rank out of 79
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: Notre Dame; Neuroscience and Spanish
Accomplishments: Student body president; Operation Others core team; Young Meds president; two-time state tennis champion (Class B No. 1 doubles and No 1 singles); American Chemical Society Outstanding Student; National Spanish Exam gold medal; Presidential Scholar candidate, NSAA Believers and Achievers; Travis B. Lewis Scholarship for UNMC high school research internship
Bowen Steffen
Omaha North
Parents: Adam and Christine Steffen
Class rank: 9 out of 389
Test scores: 35 ACT, 1570 SAT, Nat. Merit
College: Arizona State; math
Accomplishments: Student STEM Advisory Board member; Quiz Bowl captain; UNO PROBE (1&2) 11th in state; cross country varsity letter; AP Scholar with Distinction; first place overall at Papillion-La Vista South High Quiz Bowl Invitational; second at 2022 State Science Bowl
Aden Williams
Millard South
Parents: Alex and Tami Williams
Class rank: no rank out of 616
Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: UNL Raikes; data science
Accomplishments: National Honor Society president; show choir dance captain and sectional leader; involved in 10 school activities during high school (basketball, marching band, show choir, jazz choir, junior class board, senior class board, National Honor Society, yoga club, environmental club, and drama/theater); volunteer at Good Samaritan Society and Quilts of Valor
SECOND TEAM
Abhirup Chandra Are
Millard North
Parents: Madhuri Are, Chandrakanth Are
Class rank: no rank out of 638
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
Sania Azhar
Millard West
Parents: Azhar Akram Bux and Suhana Mehjabeen
Class rank: no rank out of 481
Test score: 34 ACT
Jack Bonebrake
Omaha Creighton Prep
Parents: Robert and Katie Bonebrake
Class rank: no rank out of 246
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
Lucy Doyle
Omaha Duchesne
Parents: Mary-Ellen Doyle and Christopher Doyle
Class rank: no rank out of 82
Test score: 34 ACT
Caleb Hans
Omaha Creighton Prep
Parents: Neil and Chris Hans
Class rank: no rank out of 246
Test score: 35 ACT
Sophia Kolb
Omaha North
Parents: Peter and Rachel Kolb
Class rank: 6 out of 389
Test scores: 35 ACT, 1460 SAT, Nat. Merit
Nile Langenfeld
Omaha Roncalli
Parents: Robert and Heather Langenfeld
Class rank: 1 out of 76
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
Natalie McNamara
Bellevue West
Parents: Audrey and John McNamara
Class rank: no rank out of 350
Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
Megan Moore
Elkhorn
Parents: Scott and Wendy Moore
Class rank: 8 out of 186
Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
Matthew J. Radicia
Millard North
Parents: Michelle Radicia
Class rank: no rank out of 638
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
Sophie Reimer
Omaha Brownell Talbot
Parents: Kelly Reimer and Gerald Reimer
Class rank: no rank out of 32
Test score: 36 ACT
Molly Tolman
Papillion-La Vista South
Parents: Jodi and Justin Tolman
Class rank: no rank out of 469
Test score: 34 ACT
