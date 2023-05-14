Below is The World-Herald's 2023 All Metro Academic Team.

MEET THE FIRST TEAM

Nayera Abdessalam

Omaha North

Parents: Cindy and Shahab Abdessalam

Class rank: 1 out of 389

Test scores: 35 ACT, 1530 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Arizona; physics and astronomy, with computer science minor

Accomplishments: Student council vice president; founder and co-chair of Computer Science and Technology Academy student advisory board; Building Omaha Scholar Athlete of the Year; super-state cross country team; first-place news story at UNO newspaper competition; National Center for Women & Information Technology regional finalist; AP Scholar with Distinction

Sophie Cullum

Omaha Central

Parents: Katy Simmons and Alistair Cullum

Class rank: 9 out of 616

Test score: 34 ACT

College: Fordham; international relations and psychology

Accomplishments: Student council; yearbook editor; publicity crew head for drama department; National Ethics Bowl state champion team; organized fundraiser for local Refugee Empowerment Center; publication of psychology research on national level on pain-relieving effects of morphine/ketamine mixtures

Hadassah Lademi Davies

Omaha Westside

Parents: Dele and Arike Davies

Class rank: 1 out of 519

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Texas-Austin; oboe

Accomplishments: Marching band drum major; Quiz Bowl president; state all-class long jump champion; four-year NMEA All-State Oboist; NSBA State Jazz Festival grand champions (concert jazz band)/best rhythm section (piano); co-founder of band Bible study; 5 on every AP test so far

Elizabeth Foreman

Omaha Marian

Parents: Carol Foreman and Steve Foreman

Class rank: no rank out of 169

Test scores: 36 ACT, 1590 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Creighton; finance

Accomplishments: Math club president; Burn Literary Arts Magazine assistant editor; Presidential Scholars candidate; valedictorian; Mu Alpha Theta math honor society; National English Honor Society; Science National Honor Society; Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica; AP Scholar with Distinction; Omaha Section of the American Chemical Society award; school's lab coat honor.

Louis Giacalone

Elkhorn South

Parents: Louis and Christine Giacalone

Class rank: 1 out of 361

Test score: 36 ACT

College: Duke; biochemistry and neuroscience, music minor

Accomplishments: National Honor Society president; Presidential Scholars semifinalist; junior/senior class boards; French Club officer; AP Scholar with Distinction; NAfME All-National Honor Concert Band second-chair tuba, all-state first-chair tuba; NCPA Academic All-State in tennis; founded "Summer Buddies," a summer program providing special-needs students social opportunities

Bhavya Krishnan

Millard North

Parents: Purathatil Krishnan

Class rank: no rank out of 638

Test Score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Tulsa; exercise and sports science

Accomplishments: Vice president of Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica; JV soccer captain two seasons; Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy; National Spanish Exam 99th percentile; Joseph Adams Senior Scholarship; AP Scholar with Distinction

Shiv Lele

Millard North

Parents: Manjiri Lele, Subodh Lele

Class rank: no rank out of 638

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Penn; chemistry

Accomplishments: Science Bowl captain; debate policy captain; UNL Math Day two-time individual first place; U.S. Chemistry Olympiad top 175 in nation; seventh in state in No. 2 doubles tennis; three-time American Invitational Mathematics Exam qualifier; state finalist and national qualifier in policy debate

Nathan Liu

Millard North

Parents: Yutong Liu, Shiying Hu

Class rank: no rank out of 638

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Penn; political science

Accomplishments: Debate team captain; UNICEF club president; No. 1-ranked debater in state, No. 18 in U.S.; National Speech and Debate Association-Outstanding Distinction (awarded to top 4% of debaters in the nation); soccer metro finalist and district finalist top 21 at the Tournament of Champions (debate national championship)

Leo Pechous

Elkhorn South

Parents: Donald and Nicole Pechous

Class rank: 17 out of 361

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UNO; architectural engineering

Accomplishments: Senior class board vice president; marching band section leader; NHS tutor; AP Scholar with Honor; Presidential Scholar candidate; perfect GPA; Quiz Bowl state champions; NSAA multiactivity student (cross country, track, band)

Ina Satpathy

Omaha Duchesne

Parents: Jayashree Pani and Hemant Satpathy

Class rank: no rank out of 79

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: Notre Dame; Neuroscience and Spanish

Accomplishments: Student body president; Operation Others core team; Young Meds president; two-time state tennis champion (Class B No. 1 doubles and No 1 singles); American Chemical Society Outstanding Student; National Spanish Exam gold medal; Presidential Scholar candidate, NSAA Believers and Achievers; Travis B. Lewis Scholarship for UNMC high school research internship

Bowen Steffen

Omaha North

Parents: Adam and Christine Steffen

Class rank: 9 out of 389

Test scores: 35 ACT, 1570 SAT, Nat. Merit

College: Arizona State; math

Accomplishments: Student STEM Advisory Board member; Quiz Bowl captain; UNO PROBE (1&2) 11th in state; cross country varsity letter; AP Scholar with Distinction; first place overall at Papillion-La Vista South High Quiz Bowl Invitational; second at 2022 State Science Bowl

Aden Williams

Millard South

Parents: Alex and Tami Williams

Class rank: no rank out of 616

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UNL Raikes; data science

Accomplishments: National Honor Society president; show choir dance captain and sectional leader; involved in 10 school activities during high school (basketball, marching band, show choir, jazz choir, junior class board, senior class board, National Honor Society, yoga club, environmental club, and drama/theater); volunteer at Good Samaritan Society and Quilts of Valor

SECOND TEAM

Abhirup Chandra Are

Millard North

Parents: Madhuri Are, Chandrakanth Are

Class rank: no rank out of 638

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

Sania Azhar

Millard West

Parents: Azhar Akram Bux and Suhana Mehjabeen

Class rank: no rank out of 481

Test score: 34 ACT

Jack Bonebrake

Omaha Creighton Prep

Parents: Robert and Katie Bonebrake

Class rank: no rank out of 246

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

Lucy Doyle

Omaha Duchesne

Parents: Mary-Ellen Doyle and Christopher Doyle

Class rank: no rank out of 82

Test score: 34 ACT

Caleb Hans

Omaha Creighton Prep

Parents: Neil and Chris Hans

Class rank: no rank out of 246

Test score: 35 ACT

Sophia Kolb

Omaha North

Parents: Peter and Rachel Kolb

Class rank: 6 out of 389

Test scores: 35 ACT, 1460 SAT, Nat. Merit

Nile Langenfeld

Omaha Roncalli

Parents: Robert and Heather Langenfeld

Class rank: 1 out of 76

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

Natalie McNamara

Bellevue West

Parents: Audrey and John McNamara

Class rank: no rank out of 350

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

Megan Moore

Elkhorn

Parents: Scott and Wendy Moore

Class rank: 8 out of 186

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

Matthew J. Radicia

Millard North

Parents: Michelle Radicia

Class rank: no rank out of 638

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

Sophie Reimer

Omaha Brownell Talbot

Parents: Kelly Reimer and Gerald Reimer

Class rank: no rank out of 32

Test score: 36 ACT

Molly Tolman

Papillion-La Vista South

Parents: Jodi and Justin Tolman

Class rank: no rank out of 469

Test score: 34 ACT

