Below is The World-Herald's 2023 All West-Central Academic Team.

MEET THE FIRST TEAM

Aidan Anderson

St. Paul

Parents: Dr. Adrian Anderson and Mrs. Tracy Anderson

Class rank: 2 out of 50

Test scores: 35 ACT, 1440 SAT

College: Kansas State; animal sciences and industry

Accomplishments: Student council president and treasurer; FBLA chapter president; Interact club president; National Merit commended; first place at state FBLA in business communication; second-place proficiency award for state in FFA Veterinary Science Supervised Agricultural Experience

Zachary Fleischer

Adams Central

Parents: Jennifer and Wade Fleischer

Class rank: 1 out of 72

Test score: 33 ACT

College: UNL; chemical engineering, with Spanish minor

Accomplishments: Student council vice president; adviser to the president of senior mock government; track team captain; tutor; placed first three times in two years in various subjects at Actions Day; four-year state qualifier in football; school's most improved football player

Justin Golus

Holdrege

Parents: Rodney and Eileen Golus

Class rank: 1 out of 76

Test score: 34 ACT

College: South Dakota School of Mines & Technology; mechanical engineering

Accomplishments: Class president three years; student council vice president; Quiz Bowl captain; low-brass section leader; fifth place in all-class state Quiz Bowl; state speech in two events; individual state cross country qualifier; NCPA Academic All-State in cross country; College Board Rural and Small Town Recognition Award

Riley Christopher Ibero

Scottsbluff

Parents: Frank & Shannon Ibero

Class rank: 1 out of 212

Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UNL; civil engineering

Accomplishments: Mu Alpha Theta math honor society co-president; Tri-M Music Honor Society treasurer; NMEA all-state band-baritone; UNL Math Day fourth-place individual finisher; "Sound of Music" lead role

Matthew Johnson

Creighton

Parents: Jeremy and Mary Johnson

Class rank: 1 out of 20

Test score: 34 ACT

College: UNL; mechanical engineering

Accomplishments: Student body president; student leadership team; student council president; placed in pole vault at state past two years; National Merit commended; play production outstanding performer at districts; football team captain

Alivia Olson

Kearney

Parents: Andrew and Abby Olson

Class rank: 1 out of 305

Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UNL; chemical engineering

Accomplishments: Class president; FCCLA chapter co-president and state vice president; Youth Leadership Kearney; national FCCLA silver medalist; Rotary Youth Leadership Award; Presidential Scholars candidate; Academic All-State Award for cross country

Leah Rose Polk

Scottsbluff

Parents: Rob and Dorisa Polk

Class rank: 31 out of 212

Test score: 34 ACT

College: UNK; English and music

Accomplishments: Mu Alpha Theta math honor society secretary and associate chair; state speech in serious prose and poetry; UNL Math Day 21st place; UNL Probe II qualifier two years; Class A district speech second place in poetry and fourth place in serious prose; fifth place in pole vault at Class B district track and field

Samantha Rodewald

McCook

Parents: Anthony and Jennifer Rodewald

Class rank: 1 out of 129

Test score: 33 ACT

College: Chadron State College, rangeland wildlife management

Accomplishments: FFA chapter vice president; student school board representative; Class B cross country super-state team; NCPA Academic All-State in cross country; Class B state cross country third-place medalist; Believers and Achievers nominee; academic letters all four years of high school

Wyatt F. Soule

Gering

Parents: Wade and Kimberly Soule

Class rank: 1 out of 130

Test score: 34 ACT

College: Williams College; astrophysics

Accomplishments: Math club captain; Quiz Bowl captain; state speech qualifier; National Honor Society; NCPA Academic All-State in play production

Kevin Vuong

Hastings

Parents: Billy and Kimberly Vuong

Class rank: no rank out of 264

Test scores: 34 ACT, 1540 SAT

College: Notre Dame; environmental engineering

Accomplishments: Cross country captain and competitor at state; National Honor Society treasurer; started online business; started school's ACT-tutoring program; district Quiz Bowl team champions; independently learned linear algebra

Karson Walters

Kearney

Parents: Rich and Amy Walters

Class rank: 1 out of 305

Test score: 34 ACT, Nat. Merit

College: UNL; business

Accomplishments: Student council; thespian troupe president; Tri-M Music Honor Society vice president; speech team was OID district champ and state qualifier; national speech qualifier in duet; Youth Leadership Kearney; Select Camerata Orchestra four years and cello section leader; organized blood drives; public relations officer for school's social media

Emma Winkelbauer

O'Neill St. Mary's

Parents: Matthew and Erika Winkelbauer

Class rank: no rank out of 10

Test score: 32 ACT

College: UNL; biology

Accomplishments: Student council president; Bosco House president; Quiz Bowl captain; NCPA Academic All-State in basketball, volleyball, track and field, speech, journalism; Niobrara Valley Conference Principal's and Superintendent's Academic Team; three-event state speech qualifier: sixth in duet acting; state in pole vault and volleyball; Class D-2 state one-act champ

SECOND TEAM

Kaleb Baker

St. Paul

Parents: Michael and Judi Baker

Class rank: 1 out of 50

Test Score: 33 ACT

Linus Borer

Elgin Pope John

Parents: David and Lindy Borer

Class rank: no rank out of 9

Test Score: 33 ACT

Ty Brady

Crawford

Parents: Karen Norton

Class rank: 1 out of 7

Test Score: 32 ACT

Havelah Monica Hertzler

Scottsbluff

Parents: Bradley and Allison Hertzler

Class rank: 11 out of 212

Test scores: 35 ACT, 1390 SAT

Kajetan Hubl

Grand Island Central Catholic

Parents: Jeff and Mary Beth Hubl

Class rank: no rank out of 39

Test Score: 35 ACT

Ashlyn Krohn

Boone Central

Parents: Matt and Emily Krohn

Class rank: no rank out of 55

Test Score: 32 ACT

Ian Kuchar

Bloomfield

Parents: Matt and Bridget Kuchar

Class rank: 1 out of 21

Test Score: 35 ACT

Thomas Melliger

Columbus Scotus

Parents: Brent and Carmen Melliger

Class rank: 9 out of 65

Test Score: 35 ACT

Mason Messmer

Grand Island

Parents: Mitch and Niki Messmer

Class rank: no rank out of 615

Test Score: 35 ACT

Jude Rutt

Hastings

Parents: Steve Rutt, Dawn Deuel-Rutt

Class rank: no rank out of 264

Test Score: 35 ACT

Gavin Smith

Perkins County

Parents: Kelly and Ashlee Smith

Class rank: 1 out of 22

Test Score: 34 ACT

Jenason Spady

Garden County

Parents: Jason and Candy Spady

Class rank: 1 out of 21

Test Score: 32 ACT

