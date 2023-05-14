Below is The World-Herald's 2023 All West-Central Academic Team.
Also check out The World-Herald's All State Academic team, All Metro Academic team, All Eastern Academic team and honorable mentions.
People are also reading…
MEET THE FIRST TEAM
Aidan Anderson
St. Paul
Parents: Dr. Adrian Anderson and Mrs. Tracy Anderson
Class rank: 2 out of 50
Test scores: 35 ACT, 1440 SAT
College: Kansas State; animal sciences and industry
Accomplishments: Student council president and treasurer; FBLA chapter president; Interact club president; National Merit commended; first place at state FBLA in business communication; second-place proficiency award for state in FFA Veterinary Science Supervised Agricultural Experience
Zachary Fleischer
Adams Central
Parents: Jennifer and Wade Fleischer
Class rank: 1 out of 72
Test score: 33 ACT
College: UNL; chemical engineering, with Spanish minor
Accomplishments: Student council vice president; adviser to the president of senior mock government; track team captain; tutor; placed first three times in two years in various subjects at Actions Day; four-year state qualifier in football; school's most improved football player
Justin Golus
Holdrege
Parents: Rodney and Eileen Golus
Class rank: 1 out of 76
Test score: 34 ACT
College: South Dakota School of Mines & Technology; mechanical engineering
Accomplishments: Class president three years; student council vice president; Quiz Bowl captain; low-brass section leader; fifth place in all-class state Quiz Bowl; state speech in two events; individual state cross country qualifier; NCPA Academic All-State in cross country; College Board Rural and Small Town Recognition Award
Riley Christopher Ibero
Scottsbluff
Parents: Frank & Shannon Ibero
Class rank: 1 out of 212
Test score: 36 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: UNL; civil engineering
Accomplishments: Mu Alpha Theta math honor society co-president; Tri-M Music Honor Society treasurer; NMEA all-state band-baritone; UNL Math Day fourth-place individual finisher; "Sound of Music" lead role
Matthew Johnson
Creighton
Parents: Jeremy and Mary Johnson
Class rank: 1 out of 20
Test score: 34 ACT
College: UNL; mechanical engineering
Accomplishments: Student body president; student leadership team; student council president; placed in pole vault at state past two years; National Merit commended; play production outstanding performer at districts; football team captain
Alivia Olson
Kearney
Parents: Andrew and Abby Olson
Class rank: 1 out of 305
Test score: 35 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: UNL; chemical engineering
Accomplishments: Class president; FCCLA chapter co-president and state vice president; Youth Leadership Kearney; national FCCLA silver medalist; Rotary Youth Leadership Award; Presidential Scholars candidate; Academic All-State Award for cross country
Leah Rose Polk
Scottsbluff
Parents: Rob and Dorisa Polk
Class rank: 31 out of 212
Test score: 34 ACT
College: UNK; English and music
Accomplishments: Mu Alpha Theta math honor society secretary and associate chair; state speech in serious prose and poetry; UNL Math Day 21st place; UNL Probe II qualifier two years; Class A district speech second place in poetry and fourth place in serious prose; fifth place in pole vault at Class B district track and field
Samantha Rodewald
McCook
Parents: Anthony and Jennifer Rodewald
Class rank: 1 out of 129
Test score: 33 ACT
College: Chadron State College, rangeland wildlife management
Accomplishments: FFA chapter vice president; student school board representative; Class B cross country super-state team; NCPA Academic All-State in cross country; Class B state cross country third-place medalist; Believers and Achievers nominee; academic letters all four years of high school
Wyatt F. Soule
Gering
Parents: Wade and Kimberly Soule
Class rank: 1 out of 130
Test score: 34 ACT
College: Williams College; astrophysics
Accomplishments: Math club captain; Quiz Bowl captain; state speech qualifier; National Honor Society; NCPA Academic All-State in play production
Kevin Vuong
Hastings
Parents: Billy and Kimberly Vuong
Class rank: no rank out of 264
Test scores: 34 ACT, 1540 SAT
College: Notre Dame; environmental engineering
Accomplishments: Cross country captain and competitor at state; National Honor Society treasurer; started online business; started school's ACT-tutoring program; district Quiz Bowl team champions; independently learned linear algebra
Karson Walters
Kearney
Parents: Rich and Amy Walters
Class rank: 1 out of 305
Test score: 34 ACT, Nat. Merit
College: UNL; business
Accomplishments: Student council; thespian troupe president; Tri-M Music Honor Society vice president; speech team was OID district champ and state qualifier; national speech qualifier in duet; Youth Leadership Kearney; Select Camerata Orchestra four years and cello section leader; organized blood drives; public relations officer for school's social media
Emma Winkelbauer
O'Neill St. Mary's
Parents: Matthew and Erika Winkelbauer
Class rank: no rank out of 10
Test score: 32 ACT
College: UNL; biology
Accomplishments: Student council president; Bosco House president; Quiz Bowl captain; NCPA Academic All-State in basketball, volleyball, track and field, speech, journalism; Niobrara Valley Conference Principal's and Superintendent's Academic Team; three-event state speech qualifier: sixth in duet acting; state in pole vault and volleyball; Class D-2 state one-act champ
SECOND TEAM
Kaleb Baker
St. Paul
Parents: Michael and Judi Baker
Class rank: 1 out of 50
Test Score: 33 ACT
Linus Borer
Elgin Pope John
Parents: David and Lindy Borer
Class rank: no rank out of 9
Test Score: 33 ACT
Ty Brady
Crawford
Parents: Karen Norton
Class rank: 1 out of 7
Test Score: 32 ACT
Havelah Monica Hertzler
Scottsbluff
Parents: Bradley and Allison Hertzler
Class rank: 11 out of 212
Test scores: 35 ACT, 1390 SAT
Kajetan Hubl
Grand Island Central Catholic
Parents: Jeff and Mary Beth Hubl
Class rank: no rank out of 39
Test Score: 35 ACT
Ashlyn Krohn
Boone Central
Parents: Matt and Emily Krohn
Class rank: no rank out of 55
Test Score: 32 ACT
Ian Kuchar
Bloomfield
Parents: Matt and Bridget Kuchar
Class rank: 1 out of 21
Test Score: 35 ACT
Thomas Melliger
Columbus Scotus
Parents: Brent and Carmen Melliger
Class rank: 9 out of 65
Test Score: 35 ACT
Mason Messmer
Grand Island
Parents: Mitch and Niki Messmer
Class rank: no rank out of 615
Test Score: 35 ACT
Jude Rutt
Hastings
Parents: Steve Rutt, Dawn Deuel-Rutt
Class rank: no rank out of 264
Test Score: 35 ACT
Gavin Smith
Perkins County
Parents: Kelly and Ashlee Smith
Class rank: 1 out of 22
Test Score: 34 ACT
Jenason Spady
Garden County
Parents: Jason and Candy Spady
Class rank: 1 out of 21
Test Score: 32 ACT
The nine members of The World-Herald's 2023 All State Academic Team have their sights set on the future as they prepare to embark on their next academic adventure.