'This is a good day for us': Omaha-area teachers to get COVID vaccinations on Saturday

Douglas County expects to receive 5,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine this week and offer them all to educators on Saturday.
Public Health Director Adi Pour told the Douglas County Board on Tuesday that the county will offer the vaccines to educators in mass clinics at two sites: Millard North High School and Omaha North High School. She did not provide details about times or registration.
"This is a good day for us and I'm very happy to go along this line," Pour said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot, unlike the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Millions of Johnson and Johnson doses are being shipped across the nation this week. Nebraska is getting 15,000; of those, 5,000 doses are going to Douglas County.
The county is primarily vaccinating people 65 and over, but had begun administering 10 percent of its Pfizer and Moderna doses to educators. This week, Pour said, the county is receiving 12,200 of those two-shot vaccine doses; 10% of that would mean 1,220 for educators.
She urged people not to be put off the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by studies showing it to be less effective in some ways than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The vaccines are all highly effective against serious illness or death from COVID, Pour said.
"You cannot compare one vaccine to the other; those studies were conducted at different time frames," Pour said. "As a matter of fact what is really encouraging is the Johnson & Johnson trial was also including individuals from South Africa and from Brazil, when the variant was already widespread in those areas. . . . Whatever you can get, that's the vaccine you should be able to get."
After county health officials heard about the allotment and that they would have flexibility in how to distribute it, "the first thing we did is we went back to our superintendents and to really try to see if they would be interested in Johnson & Johnson for their educators," Pour said. "And they said yes."
