'This is a good day for us': Omaha-area teachers to get COVID vaccinations on Saturday

She urged people not to be put off the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by studies showing it to be less effective in some ways than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The vaccines are all highly effective against serious illness or death from COVID, Pour said.

"You cannot compare one vaccine to the other; those studies were conducted at different time frames," Pour said. "As a matter of fact what is really encouraging is the Johnson & Johnson trial was also including individuals from South Africa and from Brazil, when the variant was already widespread in those areas. . . . Whatever you can get, that's the vaccine you should be able to get."

After county health officials heard about the allotment and that they would have flexibility in how to distribute it, "the first thing we did is we went back to our superintendents and to really try to see if they would be interested in Johnson & Johnson for their educators," Pour said. "And they said yes."

