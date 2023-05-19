Lulu Sodeinde and Michelle Montenegro may attend school in different Omaha communities, but they have one thing in common: the importance that their high schools had in their success.

As their graduation approaches, the Omaha Public Schools seniors say they wouldn't be walking across a stage without the staff and programs they found at school.

Sodeinde enrolled at Blackburn, the district's alternative program, nearly two years ago after her family moved from Texas to Nebraska. The high school is located in North Omaha and is one of the district's smallest schools with 200 students in grades 9-12.

Sodeinde, who was named prom queen last year and is the senior class president, said her journey through school was a rollercoaster. Her first month at Blackburn was challenging because she struggled to find her own identity.

"It was a lot of me trying to figure out what I wanted to do," Sodeinde said. "I was hiding behind everyone else's shadow."

Sodeinde said Blackburn's teachers eventually got her to open up and she began to rely on them for support.

"If I had any problems, I knew exactly what teacher I wanted to talk to. And every single time I needed them, they were always there," Sodeinde said. "No matter what, even if it was in school or out of school, they were always ready to talk to me."

Blackburn staff also changed her future plans. Sodeinde said she wasn't planning on going to college until one of the district's social workers, LaKeisha Bonam, recommended she go, especially after Sodeinde began her own clothing line. The passion stemmed from when she was 14 and helped her mom create a boutique.

Sodeinde began to sell T-shirts for $10 as a way to get extra money to pay her own bills. The business grew into selling custom hoodies, jackets, shorts and more. Sodeinde paused making clothing in December but is planning on resuming production this summer.

"I wore one (hoodie) once and then all the teachers were asking, 'Can I get one? Can you have any other colors?' " Sodeinde said. "The next thing I know, within two weeks everybody had a hoodie. And whenever I started doing my T-shirts, then everybody had a T-shirt."

Sodeinde said she wants to grow her clothing business while she goes to Metro Community College in the fall to major in cybersecurity and computer science.

"I will use my job for more benefits, savings, things like that. And then my business, in the future, will hopefully be able to give me a life that I need," Sodiende said.

For Montenegro, teachers have also been the biggest influence during her time at South High School.

"The teachers put their all into us and it shows," Montenegro said. "Even just yesterday in my English class, my teacher had a party for the seniors with her own money. She bought this cake and handed out awards."

Montenegro said South High, a school of nearly 3,000 students in South Omaha, isn't her neighborhood school. She chose to attend after touring it and seeing all of the programs that fit into her path, she said.

"I absolutely fell in love. I still remember walking up the stairs on the fifth floor and it's full of student art," Montenegro said. "That's when I realized, this is where I belong. I still feel the same way."

Montenegro was able to continue dancing at South High, something she began to do in middle school. She also became involved in show choir.

This past year, Montenegro said she usually would wake up early before school and take a couple of hours after school to practice dance and teach choreography with the school's dance team, the Luvabulls. After a break for dinner, she would have show choir rehearsals until around 8:30 p.m.

Even if she was exhausted, Montenegro said, she was always motivated because of her mother, who made a lot of sacrifices in life to emigrate her family from Mexico to the U.S. After Montenegro was born, her family shifted between homes often but eventually settled in Omaha.

Now Montenegro is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as a first-generation college student. She said she plans on becoming a dance teacher and wants to end up working in OPS.

Both Sodeinde and Montenegro are graduating in a few days. Blackburn's senior class is graduating at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Metro Community College's North Campus. South High seniors will graduate at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Baxter Arena. Other OPS graduation ceremony details can be found on the district's website.

Both students also were honored as top seniors in OPS by Superintendent Cheryl Logan in a ceremony earlier this month. One or two seniors were chosen by administration from each OPS school or program.

As they look forward to leaving high school, Sodeinde and Montenegro want people to look past the stigma that Blackburn and South High sometimes receive.

"We all see it in the media, whether it's fights in the hallways or stuff going on in the parking lot or sometimes stabbings, things like that. It's always kind of like, 'Oh, it's South, it's normal.' But it shouldn't be considered normal here," Montenegro said. "We are much more (than that). We are first-generation students in high school, a lot of first-generation students going to college. A lot come from immigrant households, single parents. We're still achieving even under these circumstances."

The North and South Omaha communities both contain racially and ethnically diverse populations. District schools that reside in these neighborhoods often serve low-income families.

Sodeinde said Blackburn is also labeled a "bad" school because it's often where students are reassigned if they aren't thriving, or are expelled, from other OPS schools. Students like Sodeinde can also enroll directly into Blackburn.

"Blackburn has a really bad image, where (people say), 'Oh, it's a school in the 'hood,'" Sodeinde said. "In reality, it's a school that has opportunities that a lot of people couldn't even imagine. I've gotten opportunities I thought I would never see. My mom is beyond proud of me and she's happy that she made the decision of moving me here. The school has done me wonders."

