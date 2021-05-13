Three Nebraska students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

Three Nebraska students were recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholars.
Trishna Aishani Srikumar from Brownell Talbot, Lucas G. Niewohner from Tekamah-Herman High School and Ramya Iyer from Westside High School (Presidential Scholar in the Arts) were among 161 high school seniors selected.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
Presidential Scholars are comprised of one male and one female from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.
This year's class of scholars will be recognized for their achievement this summer.
Our best Omaha staff photos of May 2021
A Canada goose and a pair of goslings swim in the pond at Hanscom Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Broken up concrete is all that remains as work continues on the Offutt Air Force Base runway replacement on Thursday, May 06, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Crews will attempt to reuse concrete that has been crushed from the old runway as crews work on the Offutt Air Force Base runway replacement on Thursday, May 06, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
People gather at Memorial Park for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A crowd of 3,261 at Werner Park watched the Omaha Storm Chasers' first game since 2019 on Tuesday. The Chasers used an early burst to win 8-2. Page C3
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Keon Broxton (9) misses the ball in centerfield during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Alissa Graybill and Jon Willis, both 18 and of Omaha, watch from the berm the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A vendor sells cotton candy during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trevin Luben, right, stiff-arms Tyson Guzman during the Spring Game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans do the wave during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez attempts a pass during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg attempts a pass during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Harris and Nate Boerkircher celebrate a touchdown during the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Harris puts hamburgers on the grill as he works at Lolo's outside Memorial Stadium before the spring game on Saturday. He said hamburgers are his best sellers.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marvin Scott III runs the ball during the first drive of the Spring Game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Customers purchase flowers and herbs at the downtown Omaha Farmers Market Saturday morning.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Liz Kopetzky hands an iced tea to a customer at the It’s All About Bees stand at the downtown Omaha Farmers Market Saturday morning.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
