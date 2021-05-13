 Skip to main content
Three Nebraska students named U.S. Presidential Scholars
Three Nebraska students were recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Trishna Aishani Srikumar from Brownell Talbot, Lucas G. Niewohner from Tekamah-Herman High School and Ramya Iyer from Westside High School (Presidential Scholar in the Arts) were among 161 high school seniors selected. 

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals. 

Presidential Scholars are comprised of one male and one female from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education. 

This year's class of scholars will be recognized for their achievement this summer. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

