Three struggling OPS schools report improvements in turnaround program

Staff making “joy calls” to families to welcome them back for a new school year.
According to district data for the 2020-21 school year, Fontenelle has 524 students, with 93.5% on free and reduced-price lunch. Belvedere has 378 students and 96% of them are on free and reduced-price lunch. Minne Lusa has 319 students with 91.8% on free and reduced-priced lunch.
All three are some of the district's lowest-performing schools. Students at the schools scored between 5% and 8% proficient in math, according to state test scores released Monday. Between 7% and 16% of students were proficient in English language arts.
Superintendent Cheryl Logan the schools were selected for the turnaround program based on low academic performance. They weren't showing academic growth and were “literally losing ground,” she said.
“What we saw was a significant number of students who were making backwards progress, from quarter to quarter,” Logan said.
Fateama Fulmore, chief strategy officer for OPS, said the turnaround model focuses on improving four key areas: leadership; academics; culture and climate; and operations.
District officials and elementary staff have been working on several measures designed to improve academic performance.
The district partnered with Children’s Literacy Initiative, a national nonprofit that works with elementary teachers to improve early literacy instruction, said Carri Collins, elementary principal supervisor.
A literacy coach has been provided for every kindergarten through third-grade teacher. Teachers receive one-on-one coaching and professional learning. The district also established a new reading recovery program, to provide 30 minutes of extra help a day to first-grade students whose literacy skills are below grade level.
Six teachers are now trained in reading recovery. Staff identified students for the program based on year-end kindergarten assessments.
Each school principal also created focus groups with staff and parents to identify needed areas of improvement, Collins said.
“We know there is a direct connection of how a student feels about their school to their level of achievement and success,” Collins said.
The academic results presented to the school board were based on MAP Growth test scores from the spring and fall of this year.
Most Nebraska districts administer MAP Growth tests to measure students’ academic progress.
The computerized test helps determine a student’s academic growth from year to year and if a student has met the projected growth for their grade level.
Officials compared the average percentage of students who met growth projections at the three turnaround schools to similar schools in the district, which were selected based on student demographics. The three schools performed slightly below the comparison schools, but officials said the turnaround schools' scores improved from where they were prior to entering the program.
In the spring of 2021, 18% of turnaround students met their growth projections in math. That improved to 27% of students scoring proficient in math this fall.
For reading, scores improved from 20% meeting projections in the spring to 29% scoring proficient this fall.
Jane Erdenberger, board vice president, asked district officials at the board meeting what the schools' MAP test scores were before they entered the turnaround program. She noted that the turnaround schools weren't doing better than the comparison schools.
The district’s research team said those numbers aren’t available due to a change in MAP Growth test standards. Logan said that the turnaround schools were scoring even lower before entering the program.
In addition to improving academic performance, the turnaround model included a facility update at each school.
Logan said the district spent a total of around $1.5 million to renovate the interior of the buildings, including new carpet, lighting, paint and ceiling tiles.
“One thing we saw in all three of these schools is they were tired and worn,” Logan said. “You go to different schools, and some have those upgrades — (none) of these three have had them. That is a noticeable improvement.”
Minne Lusa and Belvedere are working with local artists to create murals, and Fontenelle is in the beginning stages of creating an outdoor classroom as part of a beautification project, Collins said.
There is no total cost estimate for the turnaround model, said OPS spokeswoman Bridget Blevins.
Since the program is part of the district’s strategic plan, funding is spread across several areas in the general fund, she said. Grant funds also pay for a small part of the program, including work on facility updates.
The OPS turnaround model is intended to be a three-year program, Fulmore said. A school should show continuous improvement in the program for three years before exiting.
Officials still are discussing the criteria to exit the program.
An annual report about how the schools are doing will be available at the end of the school year. This year’s results will help decide whether other schools should eventually get involved, Fulmore said.
Board member Spencer Head asked Logan at the board meeting what OPS would need to do to make more schools part of the turnaround program.
Logan said the district probably needs to test the model first and overcome the current staffing shortage before including more schools.
Fulmore said a midyear report detailing each school's performance will be developed after the second quarter ends in December.
