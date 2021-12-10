Three struggling OPS schools report improvements in turnaround program

For reading, scores improved from 20% meeting projections in the spring to 29% scoring proficient this fall.

Jane Erdenberger, board vice president, asked district officials at the board meeting what the schools' MAP test scores were before they entered the turnaround program. She noted that the turnaround schools weren't doing better than the comparison schools.

The district’s research team said those numbers aren’t available due to a change in MAP Growth test standards. Logan said that the turnaround schools were scoring even lower before entering the program.

In addition to improving academic performance, the turnaround model included a facility update at each school.

Logan said the district spent a total of around $1.5 million to renovate the interior of the buildings, including new carpet, lighting, paint and ceiling tiles.

“One thing we saw in all three of these schools is they were tired and worn,” Logan said. “You go to different schools, and some have those upgrades — (none) of these three have had them. That is a noticeable improvement.”